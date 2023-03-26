Leeds United are thought to be plotting a move for former midfielder Kalvin Phillips, less than a year on after selling him to Manchester City, The Daily Star report.

The Lowdown: Struggles at City

Phillips made the move to the Etihad last summer but has endured an extremely frustrating first season under Pep Guardiola. The 27-year-old, who shares the same agency as Patrick Bamford, is yet to start a Premier League game and has featured in just 344 minutes of action.

He has missed parts of the season through injury, however, he did start for England on Thursday in a 2-1 win over Italy. Phillips' current contract runs until 2028, but it looks as if an exit could already be on the cards as he searches for regular first-team football.

The Daily Star shared an update regarding Phillips and Leeds in the last 48 hours. They claimed that the Whites are interested in their former midfielder and will be in the race for his services this summer.

They added that Leeds even had a January approach rejected for the midfielder, with Phillips possibly feeling he has no choice but to move elsewhere at the end of the season, should he remain a bit-part player under Guardiola.

The Verdict: A gamble?

You’d expect that any return to Elland Road for Phillips could involve big money, especially after City paid £45m for his services and handed him a long-term deal on £150,000-per-week – a salary higher than any current Leeds player.

Therefore, a return to Leeds may be viewed as a risk with the player’s lack of game time and injury issues, however, the club are not looking to make Weston McKennie’s loan move permanent in the summer as it stands, so they could be willing to gamble when it comes to Phillips.

If McKennie returns to Juventus, Javi Gracia could be left with just Tyler Adams and Marc Roca as central midfield options, possibly opening up a space for Phillips to return.

Leeds know all about the player’s qualities after he made 234 appearances for the club, with former Whites goalkeeper Paul Robinson saying this about Phillips last year prior to his move to Manchester:

“He was England’s best player last year. His quality is unprecedented. I think he is better than Declan Rice. He offers more going forward than Rice. His energy, his engine and his creativity are there for all to see.”

It looks as if it could be one to keep an eye on, however, Leeds will need to remain in the Premier League over the coming months to stand any chance of securing a transfer.