Leeds United youngster Wilfried Gnonto is wanted by Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City this summer, according to a fresh transfer update.

The Lowdown: Gnonto excelling for Leeds

The 19-year-old joined the Whites from FC Zurich last year, coming in as a highly-rated young player with a big future ahead of him for club and country.

Gnonto has made an immediate impression for Leeds, catching the eye with his fearlessness out wide, registering five goal contributions (two goals and three assists) in the Premier League.

The Italian will be an important figure for Javi Gracia's side in these final few months of the season, as they look to pull further clear of the relegation zone after picking up a vital 4-2 victory away to Wolves last weekend, pushing them into 14th place in the table.

While Gnonto's performances have been hugely entertaining and positive for Leeds, on the downside, his displays are likely to be attracting attention from other clubs, who could be circling like vultures in the near future.

That certainly appears to be the case according to a new update, in what represents a worrying development.

The Latest: Youngster wanted by trio

According to Gazzetta dello Sport [via MOT Leeds News], Arsenal, Chelsea and City are all interested in snapping up Gnonto at the end of the season.

The youngster is expected to depart Elland Road if Leeds are relegated to the Championship, acting as a further incentive for them to stay in the top flight.

The Verdict: Worrying

To lose Gnonto so early in his Whites career would be a massive blow for the club, given the influence he has already had, having been described as 'superb' by journalist Phil Hay, who has also lauded his 'good pace' and 'vision'.

The eight-cap Italy international is a player of unbelievable promise, having averaged 1.1 key passes and one dribble per game in the Premier League this season, and it would be a crying shame to see him at someone like Arsenal, Chelsea or City so soon.

That being said, it would be hard to begrudge Gnonto a summer exit if Leeds are relegated, and as mentioned, it really should be viewed as one of many key reasons to avoid the drop.

The hope is that the £20,000-a-week winger remains a Whites player for many years to come, becoming the next attacking superstar at Elland Road in the process.