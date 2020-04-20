Leeds must swoop for PSG starlet Adil Aouchiche

Despite the uncertainty about what will happen to the Championship season, Victor Orta and co will no doubt be drawing up plans for the summer transfer window at Leeds.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side currently occupy top spot in the league, so promotion to the Premier League is very much on the cards. But whilst big-money signings and high-profile names may be a major statement of intent from the Whites, they would do very well to turn their attentions to one of the hottest properties in European football: Adil Aouchiche.

Best of the Decade: Top scorers & creators – Can you name them?

World Class score: 95% | Expert score: 80% | Veteran score: 65% | Intermediate score: 45% | Amateur score: 30% | Try Again: 5%

1 of 20 Who won the Premier League Golden Boot the 2009/10 season? Wayne Rooney Didier Drogba Frank Lampard Carlos Tevez/Fernando Torres

According to 90min, PSG are facing a battle to persuade Aouchiche to stay at the club, with his contract coming to an end this summer. However, it’s suggested that the European giants remain hopeful they can convince him to put pen to paper on a new deal, and that they are exploring the option of potentially sending him out on loan to get first-team football – and Leeds have been name-checked as one possible destination for the youngster.

The 17-year-old has already shown flashes of greatness, with his performances at the 2019 U17 European Championships the real highlight of his fledgling career. His incredible tally of nine goals in the tournament only matched that of France icon Michel Platini back in EURO 1984.

Predominantly a number ten, the teenager could provide some goals from that attacking midfield position, with French journalist Loic Tanzi saying: “Aouchiche is better when he plays behind the striker. He’s not very tall, but very quick, he understands the game and has the right timing when it comes to playing the final pass.”

Should Leeds bring Adil Aouchiche on loan this summer?

Yes Vote No Vote

Such has been his impressive performances, that The Athletic writer Jack Lang waxed lyrical about his talents, even claiming that he has “echoes of Zinedine Zidane”. Leeds have had their fair share of inspirational figures, not least in Eric Cantona all those years ago. Those kinds of players get fans on the edge of their seats, and exude a sense of brilliance.

Having someone like Aouchiche who can provide a touch of magic in the Premier League could be the difference to securing priceless wins when opposition defences look like they’re on top. It may only be on loan, but Orta must surely make this one of his summer priorities.