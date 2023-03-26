Leeds United would 'jump at the chance' to re-sign Raphinha from Barcelona, according to Football Insider.

The Lowdown: Raphinha at the Nou Camp

Raphinha got his dream transfer to Barcelona eventually last summer, making the move to the Nou Camp in a deal worth £55m.

Since then, the 26-year-old has featured heavily under Xavi Hernandez, mainly playing from the right. He has scored nine goals and registered nine assists in all competitions in 38 appearances, with Barcelona on course to lift the La Liga title ahead of rivals Real Madrid.

Raphinha even scored two winning goals earlier this month in back-to-back 1-0 wins over Valencia and Athletic Bilbao, but it looks as if his stay with the Catalan giants could be short-lived.

Football Insider reporter Wayne Veysey shared an update over the weekend regarding Raphinha. He revealed that Barcelona may have to cash in on the winger this summer due to their financial issues, with the Brazilian ‘potentially ready to return to England’.

The report states that the Whites would “jump at the chance” to bring Raphinha back to Elland Road, however, a transfer looks unlikely due to a potential fee involved alongside his ‘lofty wages’. Raphinha would also want to move to a club playing Champions League football.

The Verdict: Dream

Even if Leeds remain in the Premier League, it looks as if a return to Yorkshire for Raphinha wouldn’t materialise, despite the club’s dreams to do so.

Some supporters may have been hoping it could be possible, with Raphinha playing a key role in the club avoiding relegation on the final weekend last season. He scored 11 times and registered three assists in the Premier League last year, with pundit Tim Sherwood hailing Raphinha as a 'phenomenal' player and Leeds chief Victor Orta describing him as ‘special’.

Leeds also look set to be under new ownership this summer in the 49ers Enterprises, so it’ll be interesting to see how active the club are in the market following a pretty busy 12 months.

Selling Raphinha and Kalvin Phillips helped balance the books, so the 49ers may decide to invest in the playing squad once more, hoping the club can push on, providing they remain in the top flight, of course. It doesn't look as if Raphinha will be returning to Elland Road anytime soon, but there has been speculation over a move for Phillips as well, so that could be one to keep an eye on heading into the summer.