Leeds must swoop for Reading magician John Swift

According to Football Insider, Leeds are keen to exploit Reading’s financial issues by trying to sign John Swift this summer.

What’s the word?

Reports last year suggested that the Whites were interested in making a move for the midfielder, but a deal failed to materialise.

Can you name every one of the Leeds’ top goalscorers from the past 15 seasons? It’s a tricky one…

World Class score: 95% | Expert score: 80% | Veteran score: 65% | Intermediate score: 45% | Amateur score: 30% | Try Again: 5%

1 of 15 Who was top scorer during the 2018/19 campaign? Roofe Hernandez Bamford Klich

Now, Football Insider claim that Marcelo Bielsa’s side have reignited their interest in the 25-year-old, and that a source has told them “that the club are confident it will take far less than the £7m asking price of 2019 to seal a deal”.

The report further adds that Readings financial problems, and the fact that Swift only has two years remaining on his contract, may make it “opportune” for them to cash in, and are braced for some summer bids.

Difference-maker

Despite missing out on his signature last year, it’s no surprise to see that Leeds are seemingly back in for Swift this time around.

The midfielder has been in fine form for Reading, scoring five goals and providing a further 11 assists across all competitions, and in fact, speaking back in February of this year, Bielsa raved about his talents.

Should Leeds go back in for John Swift?

Yes Vote No Vote

He said: “Swift is a great player, I value him a lot.He is a player who appears suddenly in attack and the same in transition between defence and attack, but especially when he passes from the defence to the attack.”

The current England manager Gareth Southgate even tipped him to become a star back in 2016 – he worked with Swift when he was in charge of the U21s. He said: “John has done himself a favour leaving Chelsea. He’s got a great future ahead of him.”

With both Bielsa and Southgate talking him up, Swift certainly comes with a lot of credentials. And as a midfielder who can both score and create, could give Leeds an added dimension if they earn promotion to the Premier League for next season.