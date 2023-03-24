Leeds United could well offer star striker Rodrigo Moreno a new Elland Road contract, according to reporter Ben Jacobs.

The Lowdown: 13 goals

Rodrigo has been the club’s main source of goals during the current campaign, netting 13 times in all competitions. The 32-year-old has scored nine more than any other Whites player and marked his return from injury prior to the international break with another Premier League goal against Wolves.

He is one of a number of Leeds players to be out of contract in just over 12 months’ time, and it looks as if a fresh deal could soon be on the table.

Jacobs was talking to TEAMtalk regarding Rodrigo and the prospect of a new contract at Elland Road.

‘So Rodrigo is out of contract at the end of next season, and from the Leeds perspective they would like to keep him at the Club beyond June 2024. But he is, of course, 32 years of age, which is always a consideration for any football club.’

Jacobs went on to look at Rodrigo’s form in front of goal this season, saying:

‘This season has been his most productive since joining Leeds in 2020. He’s got 11 Premier League goals in 20 games, and I think 13 in all competitions. He’s only six goals off his best-ever tally in all competitions, which was 19 for Valencia in 2017/18.’

However, the reporter then claimed that new contracts for Robin Koch and Jack Harrison are the club’s current priorities.

‘On form, Rodrigo deserves a new deal. But Leeds know that their priorities, though, are Robin Koch and Jack Harrison.’

Jacobs ended by saying he wouldn’t be shocked if a one-year extension was agreed on with Rodrigo, who he understands is willing to stay if the club remain in the Premier League.

‘It wouldn’t surprise me if Leeds look to extend Rodrigo’s contracts by a year. He certainly deserves it based on the form that he’s in.

‘And, as I understand it, if Leeds stay up, the player is quite prepared to stay as well.’

The Verdict: Good news

Rodrigo has been key to Leeds’ survival push so far this season, and without his 11 Premier League goals, the club could have been in deeper trouble.

The Spaniard has scored in all but one of Leeds’ six league wins so far, so it is good to see that he could extend his stay, should things go to plan on the pitch over the coming years.

Phil Hay criticised the deal to bring Rodrigo to Elland Road towards the end of last season, admitting he was unsure how he fits in at the club back in May. However, he has since received praise from Alan Shearer following the opening weekend win over Wolves, with James Marshment labelling him as ‘excellent’ last month.

Therefore, you could say that he has earned a potential new contract following his impact this season, so it could be one to keep an eye on over the summer.