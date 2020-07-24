Leeds could make major statement with Said Benrahma move

With promotion to the Premier League secured, Leeds can look forward to an exciting post-season of being linked to players across Europe.

And one man who they will surely be excited at being touted with, is Brentford winger Said Benrahma.

The Algerian of course will be familiar to Marcelo Bielsa’s side having scored against them in a Championship fixture this season, and according to the latest reports, is now being eyed up by the Whites this summer.

The report claims that Bielsa wants the 24-year-old at Elland Road at all costs, and has made him his priority in terms of summer transfer targets. It’s further added that the Whites are readying an offer in the region of €26m (£23.6m) to lure him away from London.

And when you look at the kind of season he had, it’s easy to see why Benrahma is a man in demand. With 17 goals and nine assists, the attacker has been one of the main reasons behind Brentford’s charge for an automatic promotion place – they narrowly missed out on the final day.

As per Whoscored, he has averaged a very impressive 3.9 shots, 2.1 key passes and 3.1 dribbles per game in the Championship, and that level of creativity and goal threat is something that could really elevate Leeds’ attack.

His ability to take players on is second-to-none, and it’s no surprise that several people who have worked closely with him have raved about his technique and skills – including Brentford manager Thomas Frank.

He said: “For me he’s a quality player with top skills but also finishing skills. We actually worked very hard with him to arrive in the box at the right situations. In there when he’s turning and running at people – oof, I don’t want to defend against him!”.

His teammate Henrik Dalsgaard further underlined just how much of a difficult customer he can be for the opposition, saying: “He’s such a tricky player, you think you’ve got him locked in the corner and then, all of a sudden, he’s out”.

And if you needed to sum it all up, then look no further than Sam Saunders, Brentford B’s assistant coach, who claimed Benrahma “could nutmeg a mermaid”.

Benrahma may be plying his trade in the Championship, but all signs point to him being a Premier League quality player in the future. Victor Orta and co would be foolish not to snap him up ahead of the competition.