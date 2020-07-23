Leeds ace Stuart Dallas put in a masterclass against Charlton

Talk about rounding off the campaign in style. After clinching automatic promotion last week, Leeds romped to a 4-0 victory over Charlton in their final Championship game of the season.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side were in celebratory mood at Elland Road, and delivered the kind of vintage attacking performance that has been the hallmark of their impressive campaign.

Goals from Ben White, Stuart Dallas, Tyler Roberts and Jamie Shackleton sealed a comprehensive victory for the Whites, but one man in particular proved once again why he is one of Bielsa’s personal favourites.

Dallas has been the ever-reliable figure in this Leeds starting eleven, playing numerous different positions, and never really letting the side down. He missed just the one Championship game all season, and played in five different roles, including both full-back positions and central midfield too.

It was no surprise that earlier this campaign, Bielsa waxed lyrical about the 29-year-old, saying: “It’s not usual to find a player like that. He can play on both sides, even if he’s right-footed. He has the agility of a winger and is powerful as a defender. Technically, he’s a complete player. He has enough aerial play to play on every level of the pitch. Even if he’s a player of the sides, when he has to play in the centre he doesn’t have problems.”

And against Charlton on Wednesday night, Dallas was every bit of the all-action star that Leeds have come to know and love.

As per Sofascore, aside from scoring his goal, the versatile ace had four attempts on goal, a 100% dribble success rate, 85 touches and provided four key passes. Not to mention the fact he also contributed defensively too, making one tackle and one interception a piece, and making three clearances.

Dallas is Leeds’ Swiss army knife, capable of doing multiple things very well. The kind of under-rated player that you can reliably build a side with, knowing you’ll get a consistent standard of performance from them week-in and week-out.