Predicted Leeds XI vs Charlton for the Championship finale

Leeds United embark on their final Championship outing of not just the season, but also for the foreseeable future after clinching the title last week.

And even though, the Yorkshire giants have nothing to play for, they do welcome a side whose fate will be decided at Elland Road tonight.

Charlton Athletic occupy that final relegation spot and need a victory to hold a chance of remaining in the English second-flight. It’s a rather exciting finale at the bottom end of the table as three of six will be gone come 10pm this evening.

Prediction for the Championship finale?

Leeds win Vote Draw Vote Charlton win Vote

Marcelo Bielsa surprisingly tinkered with his starting XI last time out, but will he do the same here? or will the Argentine go full-strength out of respect for those teams fighting for their lives?

Here’s what we are predicting…

We’re expecting there to be as many as six changes as Bielsa, a man of integrity, finishes the season in strong style.

One controversial decision from the weekend was the reintroduction of Kiko Casilla between the sticks but Illan Meslier who has been ever-impressive in the Spaniard’s absence should take the reigns once more.

Whilst in front of him, it could be loan star Ben White’s last ever appearance for the club as he heads back to parent club Brighton this summer.

He’s likely to partner skipper Liam Cooper, who was dropped for the Rams fixture, with Gaetano Berardi out with a serious ACL injury.

Barry Douglas could remain at left-back with Luke Ayling returning in the place of Stuart Dallas, who earns a much-needed rest.

1 of 15 WHO IS THE PLAYER? Danny Mills Jason Wilcox

20-year-old centre-back Pascal Struijk has looked impressive in the Kalvin Phillips role, so it would be a shock to see him dropped here whilst fellow youngster Jamie Shackleton should also keep his place after a goal against Derby on Sunday.

Mateusz Klich missed his first game of the season but will surely return here, replacing Pablo Hernandez in midfield.

Another player who took his opportunity at the weekend was Ian Poveda and with Helder Costa out injured, he’s in line for a start whilst £10m man Jack Harrison could partner him on the other wing.

Patrick Bamford may also replace Tyler Roberts upfront.

AND in other news, QSI takeover looking less likely after Phil Hay update…