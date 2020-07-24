Leeds lining up Casilla replacement with keeper Bielsa wanted in 2018

Leeds United could be eyeing up a new number one this summer, according to fresh reports from the Daily Mail this week.

What’s the word?

It’s claimed that Southampton goalkeeper Angus Gunn has been mooted with a move to Elland Road even despite Illan Meslier making his loan move permanent.

The young Frenchman deputised between the sticks during the Championship run-in and signed a three-year contract on Thursday.

Casilla has featured just once since the restart after he served the remainder of his eight-match ban for racial abuse and his future in west Yorkshire is by no means certain.

Casilla replacement

The reliable Phil Hay over at The Athletic believes he’ll be off this summer, in a fan Q&A, he said: “My gut feeling is that they’ll replace Casilla. I’m not sure he’d be that keen to stay himself after what’s gone on in the past six months.”

Therefore, an addition to the goalkeeping department does begin to make much more sense and it’s definitely not a surprise to see the colossal 6 foot 5 Saints man mentioned as Marcelo Bielsa was keen on him during his first season at the club.

Gunn joined the PL outfit for £13.5m from Manchester City in 2018 and has lost his starting spot under Ralph Hasenhuttl this season, failing to notch an appearance since their 9-0 drubbing by Leicester City back in October.

Although he’s yet to feature for the Three Lions he has previously been called up to Gareth Southgate’s senior side whilst his former boss Mark Hughes lauded Gunn’s “excellent” penalty-saving skills against Everton very early on in his Saints career.

He and Meslier would certainly be a very good duo to have in the Premier League next season.

