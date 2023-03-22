Leeds United and Tottenham are thought to be leading the race to sign Inter Milan midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu.

The Whites are currently involved in a battle to avoid the drop in the Premier League, with Javi Gracia's side earning a 4-2 win over Wolves prior to the international break to lift them out of the bottom three.

However, despite their top-flight status not being guaranteed for next season, the club are still looking at potential targets, with Calhanoglu linked with a move to Elland Road last month.

A report from Football Insider even said that ‘Leeds are in contact with Calhanoglu’s agent and have registered their interest in a potential deal if he is made available’. The 29-year-old is under contract until 2024 with the Serie A giants, and a further update has emerged.

Turkish Football relayed an update from Il Romanista regarding Calhanoglu over the last 48 hours, where Leeds were once again mentioned.

They claimed that the Whites, along with Spurs, are leading the race for the player, with Inter not in a healthy financial state and in need of trimming the wage bill.

The report, as expected, adds that Leeds would need to remain in the Premier League to stand any chance of securing Calhanoglu’s services.

The Verdict: Fingers crossed

Calhanoglu has been in fine form this season and is now valued at a career-high €35m by Transfermarkt. He can play anywhere in deeper or attacking midfield roles but is primarily a central midfielder and has contributed to seven Serie A goals in 26 appearances during the current campaign.

Hailed as an 'exceptional' player by AC Milan coach Stefano Pioli, Calhanoglu has also made himself known as a free-kick specialist throughout his career.

He has been Inter’s second-best-performing player this season with an average match rating of 7.06/10, as per WhoScored better than any Leeds player in the Premier League. Calhanoglu has made over 300 appearances in total in the Bundesliga and Serie A and also has 74 caps for Turkey, so his experience could come in handy at Elland Road.

Leeds have Marc Roca, Tyler Adams and Weston McKennie as senior central midfield options, with Brenden Aaronson an option further forward, so Calhanoglu could be just what the club needs to take them to the next level. Leeds will have to do their job on the pitch over the coming months to have any chance of a deal, but a possible transfer does sound promising.