Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa eyes exciting move for his new Samuel Saiz

Leeds United are embarking on the next stage of their exciting journey under Marcelo Bielsa and with the transfer window opening on Monday, the Yorkshire giants can finally prepare for life in the big time for the first time in 16 years.

And it appears as if a plethora of South American talents are high on Bielsa’s shortlist.

According to AlAireLibre, Premier League winner Claudio Bravo and Spurs outcast Juan Foyth are two names linked with a switch to Elland Road, but more interestingly, Velez wonderkid Thiago Almada is mentioned too.

The 19-year-old was named in the Guardian’s ‘Next Generation’ series in 2018 where they likened him to Carlos Tevez due to him being an “extremely skilful player with plenty of attitude.”

Would you like to see Almada at Elland Road?

Almada is also described as a ‘classic no.10’ which begs the question, has Bielsa found his new Samuel Saiz?

The Argentine arguably failed to replace the Spanish maestro when he left for Girona last summer as the Whites have been reliant on the playmaking skills of a 35-year-old Pablo Hernandez.

Evidently, Velez’s star youngster fits the mould – per WhoScored, Almada is averaging 1.6 dribbles, 1.2 key passes and 1.2 shots each game at the Primera Division outfit whilst in just 17 starts, he’s provided seven goals and two assists.

Valued as the division’s most valuable player at £16.2m by Transfermarkt, the Argentinian prospect has hinted that he would one day like to be managed by El Loco in a recent interview.

Surely it’s merely a dream partnership waiting to happen?

At just 5 foot 7, Almada bears similar characteristics to not just Saiz but Lionel Messi too with the MEN making the comparison due to his ‘low centre of gravity’ and ability to ‘escape from the tightest of spaces.’

They also claim that Velez are wanting around £16m to let go, so it’ll be on Andrea Radrizzani to open his wallet this summer.

