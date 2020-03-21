Yan Couto links should excite Leeds fans

Leeds have had their fair share of talented youngsters on loan in recent times.

Jack Harrison has arguably been one of United’s best players this term, contributing to 12 goals, while Ben White’s heroics have seen Liverpool take a serious look at him.

Jack Clarke was a £10m signing for Spurs and Eddie Nketiah has bagged three goals for Arsenal since returning to the Emirates this January.

United may be on the verge of a return to the Premier League and the untold riches that come with that, but promotion seemingly isn’t going to put a halt to Leeds’ policy of loaning these talented young players.

Indeed, Phil Hay has recently stated that the Yorkshire club may be in for Yan Couto, and that is certainly an exciting prospect.

For a start, he was bought as a 17-year-old for €15m (£13.7m), and even if Man City are known for spending frivolously, you don’t command that fee at that age unless you’re something special.

All the signs point towards him being a future star, he’s previously been compared to Dani Alves, and if he goes on to have a career even as half as successful as the Barcelona legend he’ll go down as one of the all-time greats. Alves has racked up a total of 42 club honours in his career, while also amassing 118 caps for his country.

His protege is already showing promising signs too. According to Opta (via Goal) Couto led the chances created metric during the 2019 U17 World Cup, and he won the ball back more than any other player barring teammate Luan Patrick.

The idea of a full-back of that ilk playing under Bielsa is certainly mouth-watering.

Leeds won’t get to experience a fully-developed Couto as their reported interest in him is only on loan, but his raw and exciting talent could light up Elland Road over the next year. They just better hope it doesn’t end up stuttering those with a high ceiling already at Leeds – take Bryce Hosannah for example.

