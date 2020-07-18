Andrea Radrizzani sends another message after Leeds’ promotion

After completing his takeover of Leeds United back in 2017, Andrea Radrizzani has helped inspire a major turnaround in fortunes at Elland Road.

The club looked completely lost under Massimo Cellino, with seven managers in three years, and three bans to boot too.

So when Radrizzani came in, you would have been forgiven for not being overly excited by the arrival of another businessman.

But instead, the Italian has orchestrated Leeds’ triumphant return to the Premier League, and in the early hours of Saturday morning, sent another message on Twitter to share his thoughts.

I feel very happy and proud to be a leader of such an amazing Club Our fans, our players, Marcelo and all staff, our management and everyone involved have worked very hard showing an unconditional love for @LUFC and an endless commitment to achieve our goal and dream. #WEAREBACK pic.twitter.com/SeJsmstLrg — Andrea Radrizzani (@andrearadri) July 18, 2020

Whilst Marcelo Bielsa and the players will inevitably take a lot of the credit, the likes of Radrizzani and Victor Orta have helped massively in restoring Leeds’ identity, and removing some of the bad stench that Cellino had built up.

It hasn’t been an easy journey at all, with bumps and bruises along the way, but it’s fair to say that Radrizzani’s work at the club has been fully vindicated following their confirmation as a Premier League side once more.