Leeds United fell to a 1-0 defeat at Stamford Bridge on Saturday afternoon, with Chelsea claiming only their third victory in 16 matches as Javi Gracia's side were unable to build upon the victory they claimed against bottom club Southampton last time out.

The Whites were good value against Chelsea, and produced a stoic display in west London, largely dampening the home side's fire after weathering the early storm, with Graham Potter's outfit charging like a ferocious bull in the early stages.

The Yorkshire outfit's new boss will be pleased with how his side grew into the game, before being unravelled by £75m defender Wesley Fofana, who rose highest to find Ben Chilwell's delivery and condemn Leeds to a 13th league defeat of the campaign.

Just one place and one point above the bottom three, Leeds will lament the missed opportunity to exacerbate their opponents' woes and claim an invaluable victory to calm the boiling waters of their own perils.

And while it was a tricky afternoon for all involved, American midfielder Brenden Aaronson will be particularly disgruntled after an ineffective display at the heart of the pitch.

Was Aaronson out of sorts vs Chelsea?

The midfield trio of Aaronson alongside compatriots, Weston McKennie and Tyler Adams was supposed to industriously counter the efforts of the home side, but Gracia's strategy fell short and the hosts were, by-and-large, able to exert their authority in the centre of the park.

Aaronson was praised for how he "worked hard" by journalist Joe Donnohue, but ultimately, he came up short against the Blues, with another sports journalist stating that the USA ace needed more “guile”.

Leeds writer Beren Cross was candid in his assessment of the 22-year-old's afternoon, remarking that the 28-cap star simply "didn't lay a glove" on the opposition, having been withdrawn on the 68-minute mark following an ineffectual display.

As per Sofascore, Aaronson's 6.3 rating bettered no other man on the field for either outfit, and he will hope for far more fruitful endeavours as the season approaches the business end.

The "stand-out" gem - as previously hailed by Noel Whelan - only completed 15 passes, while also making fewer touches than Illan Meslier between the sticks (42) and failing with both his attempted crosses, being dribbled past once and losing possession ten times.

Also winning just two of his seven total duels, Aaronson was not the robust and assiduous force Gracia would have hoped him to be against the west Londoners, and had the collective central efforts been a bit more robust, the result might have swayed in the Whites' favour.

With the danger of the relegation zone troublingly a mere point away, Leeds will need to claim a few more victories to breathe easy.

And while the result held positives - United were compact and combative - the security of perching a few places ahead in the Premier League table remains outside the clutches of Gracia and co.