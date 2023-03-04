Leeds United travel to London looking to exacerbate Chelsea's woes and heap successive defeats at Stamford Bridge on the struggling outfit, with new boss Javi Gracia enjoying a dogged win in his first Premier League match at the helm against relegation rivals Southampton last week.

Leeds were good value against Fulham a few days ago, losing 2-0 in the FA Cup fifth round, and must not be disheartened with the mammoth task of defeating the Blues forthcoming.

Graham Potter's side have been abject, and currently languish in tenth place in the top flight after 24 matches, 14 points off the top four, but having spent £288m on the transfer front in January alone, the west London outfit will hope to get back to winning ways after losing to the Saints in the previous home match.

Leeds will hope to emulate the success of their relegation rivals, but will have to do so without Luis Sinisterra, Pascal Struijk, Liam Cooper and Max Wober, who all remain doubts for the Whites, although the latter could find a spot on the pitch.

How might Leeds line up at Stamford Bridge?

With this in mind, here is how Football FanCast expects Leeds to line up at Stamford Bridge, with Gracia making just two changes to the side that fell to defeat against the Cottagers in midweek.

(4-3-3) - (GK) Meslier; (RB) Ayling, (CB) Koch, (CB) Wober, (LB) Firpo; (CM) Adams, (CM) McKennie, (CM) Aaronson; (RW) Summerville, (CF) Rutter, (LW) Gnonto.

Illan Meslier will deputise between the sticks, and should Wober's fitness prevail, the £11m January signing will partner Robin Koch in the centre of the defence.

Luke Ayling and Junior Firpo have impressed in recent weeks, with the left-back scoring the winner against the Saints to give the Yorkshire a vital victory in their most recent league encounter.

In midfield, Marc Roca will return to the bench and an American triad of Weston McKennie, Tyler Adams and Brenden Aaronson will hope to instil cohesion and composure in the lions' den, and get the better of a Chelsea midfield containing the £107m record-breaking Enzo Fernandez.

The "unplayable" Crysencio Summerville, as hailed by Beren Cross, and Wilfried Gnonto should feature down the flanks, with the precocious dynamos capable of using fleet-footed brilliance to outfox the home side - in particular, the £15k-per-week Summerville has scored four times from just seven starts in the Premier League this season.

Up front, Patrick Bamford might find his place on the bench after scoring just once from 16 league matches this term, with Georginio Rutter taking on the number nine role.