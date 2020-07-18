Ian Rush sends his congratulations to Leeds United

He may not have spent too long at Leeds United, but it’s fair to say Ian Rush fondly remembers his time with the club.

The Liverpool icon played 39 times for the Whites, scoring three times, and after seeing them clinch their return to the Premier League, took to Twitter to pass on his congratulations.

What a journey, just like the old days! Congratulations @LUFC see you soon #LeedsUnited pic.twitter.com/WKTt2IBRJR — Ian Rush MBE (@Ian_Rush9) July 17, 2020

It speaks volumes of the kind of affinity players build up with Leeds, that even someone who played less than 40 games for them is still absolutely buzzing to see them do well.

Two of Rush’s former sides in Liverpool and Leeds have both enjoyed historic seasons this year, and the prospect of seeing those two giants of English football face off once more in the Premier League is a mouth-watering prospect.

Despite still having a couple of games to play in the Championship, you can forgive anyone of a Leeds persuasion from looking past that and already eyeing up their first game back in the promised land.

Who’s excited?