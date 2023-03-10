Leeds United's failure to convert their performances into wins has been slammed by Sky Sports pundit Paul Merson as a major concern amid their relegation worries.

Will Leeds go down this season?

The Whites currently sit just outside the relegation zone, with only goal difference keeping Javi Gracia's side out of the bottom three.

What is perhaps the most worrying is just how tight the bottom end of the table is, with only one point between Leeds and rock bottom of the Premier League table.

Gracia has been able to pick up three points from his opening two league games but they did taste defeat last time out in their away trip to Stamford Bridge.

And speaking ahead of the weekend's clash against the in-form Brighton & Hove Albion, the Sky Sports man has shared his concerns for the West Yorkshire side.

He told Sportskeeda (via Sussex Live): "It's a massive game for Leeds United. They're playing okay but they keep losing matches. Sometimes teams play poorly and get beaten. This Leeds team is playing alright but they're still getting beaten and that would worry me if I was their fan.

"Brighton are a very good team and they are playing really good football. Even when they got beaten by Fulham a few weeks ago, they dominated the game. I'd be shocked if Brighton don't get the win here against Leeds."

Can Gracia save Leeds from relegation?

It has certainly been a mixed start to life at Elland Road for the Spaniard with Gracia getting his side up and running instantly with victory at home to their relegation rivals Southampton.

However, in the two games after, Leeds have fallen in the FA Cup to Fulham and have been handed a narrow defeat by Chelsea.

An exit from the FA Cup could well help Leeds in the long run with their sole focus now purely on remaining in the Premier League this season.

But whether or not the Whites will be able to pick up enough points before the end of the season is another question with some really trick fixtures on the horizon.

And the game on the weekend against Brighton will prove a stern test for the Spaniard and his side as they come up against a side who are chasing a spot in Europe.

Injuries to some of their key forwards have proved a real issue for the Whites this season and Gracia is facing some late decisions on the likes of Rodrigo and Luis Sinisterra.

But it does feel as if Leeds will need to capitalise on their home crowd if they are to keep themselves afloat this season and Saturday's game could well prove a real confidence boost if they can get something from the Seagulls.