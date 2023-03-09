Leeds United's penchant for a risky purchase in recent years has backfired spectacularly, with the Whites having accumulated dead wood that is always a struggle to ship.

As such, they now find themselves firmly entrenched in a relegation battle once again, after only surviving the drop last season on the final day of the season.

That kind of drama is far too close for comfort for fans of the Yorkshire outfit, who have had to continue suffering one particular piece of dead wood due to a lack of depth in his role.

Junior Firpo was signed from Barcelona for £12.8m, yet the 26-year-old is yet to come even close to the immense potential that was once bestowed upon him.

Positionally unaware and not good enough offensively to offset this, perhaps Javi Gracia could look to cash in on the full-back who's losing stock with each passing game week.

How much is Junior Firpo worth?

At the peak of his powers around 2019, whilst with Real Betis and later the Catalan giants, Firpo was rated at an impressive €25m (£22.2m). However, with his struggles to establish himself within that side, and his subsequent move to Elland Road, that figure has nose-dived dramatically.

Now the Dominican Republic defender has seen his value even out at just €12m (£10.6m), marking a stark 106% drop.

This is in no small part due to his disappointing performances in the Premier League, where he has outlined himself as a somewhat unreliable asset down the left flank.

Even commentator Juan Arango dubbed the £60k-per-week defender a "defensive liability" back in 2020 as he questioned his role within the Barcelona squad.

His debut season at Leeds saw him record a 6.6 average rating as he would record just two assists all year and was far from solid.

Just last month saw Paul Robinson lambast him for a particularly poor display against Tottenham Hotspur, as he told BBC Radio 5 Live (26/2, 12:52): "All the defender had to do was put in a simple tackle. It is terrible, schoolboy defending. Inexcusable."

Then, despite being handed a transfer war chest in the summer, ex-manager Jesse Marsch neglected to find his successor and instead opted to play a natural centre-back in Pascal Struijk in his position, to no avail.

This has been one of many blunders from this campaign in particular, which has contributed to their abysmal league showing.

Perhaps now Gracia could see the light and finally ditch this underperforming dud before his value drops any lower.