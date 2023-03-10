YouTuber Conor McGilligan has slammed Leeds United for hiring Chris Armas shortly before Jesse Marsch was sacked after Javi Gracia’s recent comments.

What’s the latest on Chris Armas, Javi Gracia and Leeds?

The Whites sacked their former American manager at the start of February following months of inconsistent form. And while the writing looked to be on the wall for some time, the board were still backing their man right up until the end.

For instance, they brought in Armas to become the new assistant head coach of the club at the end of January. However, they did not have long to establish their relationship and now it seems as though new boss Gracia doesn't have much use for Armas in his coaching staff either.

Indeed, the Spaniard recently told the press: “He’s not part of my staff. He’s not here. It’s something the club can maybe explain better.”

While speaking about it all on the One Leeds Fan Channel, McGilligan slammed the "circus" going on within the club.

He said: "We knew it was going to get to a stage where Jesse Marsch was going to get sacked, because unless you were living under a rock, you realised that Leeds United were sinking like a stone.

"So they kept him [Marsch] in, they brought Armas in at a very weird point in January. He came in, obviously, he spent a little bit of time with the squad and all this sort of stuff, and now we don't know what is going on with Armas.

“And Gracia is having to come out in the press conference today, be asked a question by journalists and essentially turn around and say he doesn't know what's going on at the club in terms of Chris Armas' position."So it's the absolute circus that goes on at Leeds United."

Why was Chris Armas hired for Jesse Marsch and Leeds?

It's interesting that in the official club statement for Armas' arrival, Leeds noted that he'd previously played and coached alongside Marsch. Clearly, this shows that the appointment was made specifically to help the American turn things around.

However, just 13 days later, they'd decided to sack the manager and were on the hunt for a replacement. After a long search, the Whites finally settled on Gracia.

With the Spaniard now in charge of hoping to keep the club from Premier League relegation, it seems as though Armas has already become redundant – with Gracia's latest comments suggesting as much.

With all that in mind, you can't help but feel as though the planning behind the scenes at Leeds of late hasn't exactly been well-thought-out.