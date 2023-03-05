YouTuber Conor McGilligan has claimed that defender Junior Firpo was frustrated with teammate Jack Harrison due to his poor passing in the most recent Leeds United defeat.

What’s the latest on Leeds United?

The Whites slumped to defeat in the Premier League this weekend as they lost 1-0 away at Stamford Bridge with a single goal from Wesley Fofana sealing the narrow Chelsea win.

As a result, Javi Gracia's men now have just 22 points after 25 games and look potentially set for relegation unless they can improve their form dramatically in the coming weeks and months.

While speaking about the game on the One Leeds Fan Channel, McGilligan praised Firpo before criticising Harrison and noting that the Leeds' left-back also seemed to be disappointed with the Englishman during the game.

He said (8:43): “Again Firpo, the best player on the pitch and that's why I almost get frustrated with Jack Harrison.

"We're actually looking at a situation now where Firpo was throwing his arms up when Jack Harrison can't get it right. A simple pass, the amount of attacking offensive breakdowns that happened with Jack Harrison is staggering.”

What's going wrong for Harrison and Leeds?

Last time out in the league, Firpo scored the only goal of the game and helped his side keep a clean sheet, picking up an 8.3 SofaScore rating as the Whites beat Southampton 1-0 – so it's easy to see why McGilligan praises his recent form.

In this game, both players were unable to have a huge positive impact on the game with regard to their personal statistics as they each lost the ball 14 times. What's more, Harrison completed just 75 per cent of his passes, while Firpo was at least up at 82 per cent.

Worryingly for the 26-year-old winger, he has not scored a goal in the league since the third game of the season and has just one assist in his last eight outings.

Taking it all into account, it's not hard to understand why his teammates may be frustrated with his attacking contributions of late.