YouTuber Conor McGilligan has claimed that the "demeanour and tone" of Leeds United midfielder Tyler Adams has changed under new manager Javi Gracia.

What’s the latest on Javi Gracia and Leeds?

After an inconsistent season, former manager Jesse Marsch was sacked and the club hired the Spaniard to come in and help amid the threat of relegation.

And while there is still a lot of work to do, a Premier League win at home against Southampton was a great way for things to begin under Gracia. But, things didn't go so well against Chelsea.

Plenty of fans may well be glad to see the back of Marsch with a new man coming in as his replacement at last, and it sounds as though some of the players may also feel that way. That certainly seems to be what McGilligan thinks after he heard Adams speaking in a recent interview.

While speaking on the One Leeds Fan Channel, he said (24:24): “Adams' interview with Radio Leeds today and he was basically just glowing about Gracia and saying: 'He's come in, he's made us play wide. He's given us tactical points that we're all trying to stick to. He's got a certain game, he's got individualistic game plans when it comes to opponents.'

"And he looked really... not surprised as such, but there was clearly a change in his voice, a change in Tyler Adams' demeanour and tone.

"He was he was almost saying: 'Yeah, there is this now'. That's the phrase he used: 'There is this now' or 'there is this' – I can't remember how je transitioned it.

"But it was almost like there'd been a massive change and in a week that is damning on Jesse Marsch, absolutely damning. More damning on the board, but we all know that.

"But it's also great to hear in a sense, because it's like the players almost have a routine now, they understand the points that they're supposed to hit."

Where did it go wrong for Marsch and Adams?

Seeing as Adams and Marsch were two of the American contingent at Leeds – while also having worked together in the past at RB Leipzig and with the New York Red Bulls – you might expect them to be close.

However, football is a fickle business and with the Whites' form being so poor, the player will likely prioritise improved results over any prior relationship.

The 24-year-old has played 90 times in his career under Marsch – more than he has done for any other manager – but now he's got the opportunity to build something new with Gracia and it will be interesting to see how things developed under the new Leeds' boss over the coming weeks.

In that interview, Adams did note that the new man has helped them learn about a more "balanced approach" and praised him for ensuring his teammates are still "being brave and taking risks".

If Gracia can turn the club's fortunes around quickly, it certainly will be damning for the Spaniard's predecessor Marsch.