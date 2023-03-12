Referee Paul Tierney and the VAR officials may well have made a big mistake late on in the recent Leeds United draw after they failed to award a penalty for a challenge on Rodrigo.

What’s the latest on the possible Leeds penalty?

On Saturday afternoon in the Premier League, the Whites played host to Brighton and Hove Albion as they looked to pick up a positive result amid their relegation fears.

In the end, one goal from Patrick Bamford and another from Jack Harrison (who had scored an own goal to put the Seagulls ahead) was enough to see Javi Gracia and his new side pick up a point in a 2-2 draw.

However, with the scores still level and just minutes left on the clock, Rodrigo burst into the Brighton box and appeared to be fouled by Adam Webster who slid in to clear the ball.

The referee played on but this footage suggests it probably should have been a foul.

Did Rodrigo deserve a penalty for Leeds against Brighton?

It's clear to see that Joel Veltman comes in to help win the ball and he makes his challenge cleanly. This may be why referee Tierney allowed play to go on as if there was no foul

Despite that, though, Webster also made a tackle and appears to take Rodrigo out with plenty of contact before he gets any kind of touch on the ball.

It feels like one of those decisions where if the referee had given a penalty, VAR wouldn't have overturned it. However, the officials didn't feel it was a bad enough mistake for Tierney to then review his call at the monitor.

In the end, that penalty shout went ignored and so Leeds had to settle for just a point when they could have stolen all three right at the death. As they sit inside the relegation zone, they'll be hoping this key call doesn't come back to haunt them at the end of the season.