Leeds United welcome Brighton & Hove Albion to Elland Road for a pivotal Premier League clash this afternoon, with Javi Gracia's Whites desperately seeking a victory to alleviate the fears of relegation.

Indeed, in their third season since returning to England's top-flight, the Whites have struggled for both form and fluidity and now perch precariously above the drop zone, one place above Everton in 18th.

Albion, in retrospect, are three points away from the top six and victory could place them within touching distance of the Champions League, having also played fewer matches than all seven outfits above them.

Leeds might welcome back injured pair Rodrigo and Luis Sinisterra, though Saturday's match might come too soon for a starting appearance.

How could Leeds line-up against Brighton?

With this in mind, Football FanCast expects Leeds boss Gracia to make three changes from the side that fell to defeat at Stamford Bridge last weekend, with as many as three changes to the starting team-sheet.

(4-3-3) - (GK) Meslier; (RB) Ayling, (CB) Koch, (CB) Wober, (LB) Firpo; (CM) Adams, (CM) McKennie, (CM) Roca; (RW) Summerville, (CF) Bamford, (LW) Gnonto.

Illan Meslier could maintain his shot-stopping role in front of the goal, while the Whites may once again see an unchanged backline, with just two goals shipped from the past three league matches indicating that they are not giving much away at that end of the pitch.

Brenden Aaronson could be dropped in the stead of £50k-per-week engine Marc Roca, with the American failing to "lay a glove" on Chelsea last time out, according to writer Beren Cross.

Fellow USMNT internationals Tyler Adams and January loan signing from Juventus Weston McKennie will occupy the remainder of the centre of the park, with the hope of them providing a robust edge to counter the slick nature of Brighton's pass-centred midfield.

On the wings, Crysencio Summerville and Wilfred Gnonto - replacing Jack Harrison on the left - will hope to add to their respective tallies against the Seagulls, while the "non-entity" - again branded by Cross - Georginio Rutter could find himself starting the affair on the bench despite showing “flashes of quality” against Chelsea; Patrick Bamford will hope to rekindle his goalscoring touch with a return to the talismanic role.