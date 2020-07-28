Orta can land Leeds a bargain in £5m Championship star

Victor Orta could land Leeds an absolute bargain this summer if latest reports are to be believed.

According to LancsLive, reported United target Bright Osayi-Samuel is available for just £5m amid interest from Burnley and fellow Premier League new boys West Brom.

Back in May, AllNigeriaSoccer claimed that the Championship winners were keen on the winger, also citing the likes of Everton and West Ham too.

On the face of it, a new wide option isn’t something the Yorkshire giants necessarily need, especially considering Jack Harrison’s extended loan deal and the recent emergence of former Man City starlet Ian Poveda.

But strength in depth in the top-flight shouldn’t be frowned upon, particularly in these sorts of positions and at just £5m, it would be a filthy robbery.

Just think, West Brom splashed £22m on Hull City talisman Jarrod Bowen in January whilst Neal Maupay cost Brighton £16m last summer.

This season, the 22-year-old has provided an inconsistent QPR side with six goals and nine assists and has also racked up better figures than Leeds’ mainstay right-winger Helder Costa.

He’s just a third of the price of the £15m Portuguese ace.

The young Nigerian starlet has averaged more dribbles (2.9) and key passes (1.2) per game as well as a better passing accuracy (83.9%) than Costa. In addition to that, he’s won his side more free-kicks as he’s fouled 1.9 times per appearance (via WhoScored).

Osayi-Samuel’s Rs boss Mark Warburton has regularly waxed lyrical about his exploits throughout the campaign, claiming that the winger is a “real handful,” is “outstanding” and has “sheer pace which terrifies defenders”.

You’re not going to get a better talent at a cheaper price, so even if he doesn’t hit the ground running, at just £5m, it’s such low-risk – Orta must land Bielsa the tricky speedster this summer.

