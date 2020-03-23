Leeds need a player in Ben White’s mould

One dilemma that Leeds United may have to face this summer is how to replace Ben White.

The Brighton loanee has been one of the stars of their season, starting every single league game, helping the Whites record the best defensive record in the league.

Unfortunately, all good things have to come to an end, and the centre-back is due to go back to the south coast this summer.

With the likes of Liverpool and Chelsea reportedly monitoring him in recent months, it may be hard for Leeds to convince him to come back to Elland Road on a permanent basis, and that means they may have to instead think about replacing him.

Fortunately, when Victor Orta comes around to drafting up his list of targets, the type of player he’s looking for should be abundantly clear to him.

Indeed, United should be looking for another player in the mould of the £6.3m-rated man.

Of course, that’s easier said than done, considering the centre-back is said to be worth £25m by his current employers according to The Sun, but even if their new addition doesn’t prove to be up to the Brighton man’s level, they need a player who can play in a similar way.

The defender’s main strengths come from his reading of the game and ability to be comfortable with the ball at his feet – after all, he has the fourth-most interceptions per game in the Championship, while his pass completion ratio is the best in the Leeds squad of any player who has played at least 10 games.

The centre-back has also added a lot of value to the squad due to his versatility, in that he can play as a defensive midfielder in the absence of Kalvin Phillips, and with the 24-year-old being the only natural holding player in the squad, that has proved to be a vital component of his game multiple times this season.

United need to stick to their system of playing out of the back while also having a strong defence, and in order to do that Orta needs to bring a player in White’s mould into the club next season should they miss out on signing him permanently.

