Thiago Almada’s interest in Leeds shows exactly what Bielsa brings

Leeds United aren’t the force they used to be.

It’s not nice for any fan to hear that, but after 16 years outside the top-flight, there is a whole generation of fans who don’t view United as the huge club they historically have been.

Gone are the days where they could spend record fees on the likes of Rio Ferdinand or attract Golden Boot winners at the peak of their powers, but despite their waning reputation, they still have quite a lot of pull in some circles for one reason, and that has been evident this week.

Leeds United have been linked with a move for Argentine wonderkid Thiago Almada.

The Whites have some hefty competition for his signature though as both Manchester United and Manchester City are after him, but it seems as though he prefers a move to Leeds according to TyC Sports as he’s said he wants to be coached by Marcelo Bielsa.

Almada is only 19, so he won’t have many memories of Leeds being a strong force in English football, but the draw of Bielsa is seemingly as strong as ever in Argentina.

Who can blame any player for wanting to work under a coach considered amongst the best in the world?

The fact that a player rated as highly as Almada, who is apparently seen by Pep Guardiola as David Silva’s potential successor at Man City, wants to come to Leeds shows just how much respect El Loco commands.

While Leeds United aren’t quite the glamourous club they used to be, playing under Bielsa is still a dream for many, and as long as they have him they will be able to attract these types of players.

However, if Bielsa leaves, Leeds may not have that same amount of pull, especially in South America, so the Whites must make the most of having the 65-year-old while they can.