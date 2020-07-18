Phil Hay gives his view on Kiko Casilla

Leeds United beat Barnsley on Thursday in a game that all but clinched promotion for the Whites.

Unfortunately, their 1-0 win in the Yorkshire derby wasn’t the only thing that made headlines as Kiko Casilla’s return to the squad was a big talking point.

The Spaniard returned on the bench after an eight-game ban for racially abusing Jonathan Leko earlier this season, and with the footballing community coming together to support the Black Lives Matter movement, giving him a place on the bench was a somewhat controversial move.

Understandably, questions were asked about this decision, and Phil Hay was quick to give his view on the matter.

What’s been said then?

After the Barnsley game, people were quick to flock to Hay’s post-match Q&A on The Athletic to ask about the 2019 signing, and the journalist was very frank in his views on the matter.

“I’ve been clear in my view on this, I don’t think he should be involved. The written verdict was not flattering and there’s been no contrition/apology from him or the club. I really think the club need to move him on.” Hay replied when asked about what he thinks of Casilla’s involvement.

Action needs taking

Whether Leeds want to keep Casilla or not, some form of action needs taking.

As an outsider looking in, it looks as though United haven’t reprimanded the former Real Madrid man for his comments earlier in the season.

No apology has been penned, no fine has been issued and he’s come straight back into the squad after his ban from the FA was over.

In any other line of work, you would be seriously disciplined if you used such language in the workplace, and Casilla shouldn’t be an exception to the rule.

Players in similar situations have come back to play for their club again after learning their lessons, and if Casilla shows remorse for his actions there is a chance that fans will accept him again, but right now, nothing has changed since supporters called for him to be sacked if he was found guilty.