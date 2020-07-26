Leeds’ reported transfer strategy can’t go far wrong

Leeds United are finally back in the Premier League, and as you can imagine, the riches that come with that status are going to change things a little bit at Elland Road.

The Whites are set to land a huge financial windfall just from being in the division, and if reports are to be believed, they’re already conjuring up ideas on how to spend it.

Links to Said Benrahma and Yasser Larouci have circulated as of late, but away from naming names, their general transfer strategy seems to be setting them up for a no-lose situation.

United are apparently looking to target the best players in the Championship, with Benrahma apparently being one of the players on that list, and this strategy could prove fruitful in more ways than one.

We already know that signing top Championship players can work an absolute treat in the Premier League.

James Maddison recently got himself an FWA Player of the Year nomination, Neal Maupay has bagged 10 goals in his debut Premier League season at Brighton, while Oliver McBurnie has been pivotal to Sheffield United’s success, playing 35 times in the league for the Blades on their way to securing a solid mid-table finish.

Of course, for every home run you hit, you can get the odd flop, with Che Adams netting just twice for Southampton this term and Ryan Sessegnon not making much of an impact at Spurs.

However, with Leeds only just coming up, the risk of relegation will be on their minds and signing players who are proven in the Championship will be massive in terms of getting straight back up if they do end up going down, and even if their signings flop, they will be back in a league they have previously dominated, and there’s no reason why they couldn’t do the same again.

United signing these sorts of players could easily help them stay up, but if the worst comes to the worst, they will have a squad assembled ready to make another push for promotion very quickly, meaning that their next stay outside the top-flight may not last as long as the 16 years they’ve just endured.