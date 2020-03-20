Ayling has every right to be fuming if Couto is brought in

With no actual football to watch at the moment, transfer talk is once again dominating the headlines, especially at Leeds.

There are still a few months separating us from the summer transfer window, but we’ve already heard of one player Leeds United could be in for once the window opens.

Indeed, Phil Hay answered fans’ questions on The Athletic earlier this week, and he namedropped Brazilian right-back Yan Couto as one player United could bring in on loan.

Manchester City are reportedly keen for the 17-year-old to work with Bielsa, and that’s not surprising considering the work the Argentine has already done with Jack Harrison and how highly Pep Guardiola regards the former Marseille manager.

It has to be said that Couto sounds like an exciting talent, having previously been compared to Barcelona legend Dani Alves, but if he does come in, one United player would have every right to feel hard done by.

Luke Ayling has arguably been Leeds’ best player of late, he recently won the Championship Player of the Month award, and somehow he’s become the Whites’ biggest scoring threat, netting three in his last five.

Ayling has been Bielsa’s first-choice right-back since his arrival, starting 67 games over the past two terms, and he’s done an impeccable job, with Graham Smyth actually naming that spot as Leeds’ Position of the Season.

So if right-back is United’s strongest spot according to Smyth, why are they bringing in this teenager who was bought for €15m (£14m) last year?

Everything points towards the youngster being something special, the Alves comparisons, the high transfer fee and the fact that Leeds wanted him before he was even bought by City suggest that he’d be a good fit, but that doesn’t mean that Ayling shouldn’t be rather annoyed if he’s brought in.

Ascension to the Premier League was always going to see United swap some of their old reliable assets for new shinier models, but Ayling’s performances over the past few months have shown that they don’t need to bring in a right-back.

