Leeds need to sign another keeper even if they buy Meslier

If Leeds are promoted to the Premier League they’ll need to be active in the transfer market.

Whether that’s securing their loanees on permanent deals or replacing players whose temporary spells are coming to an end, their summer window needs to be a busy one.

One transfer that looks like it’s on its way towards completion is the signing of Illan Meslier from Lorient.

The Frenchman has made it clear that he wants the move, and the Whites have a £5m option to buy him that will become an obligation if the Frenchman plays 10 games or Leeds get promoted.

Signing Meslier seems like a smart move, he’s yet to concede a league goal for the Whites and after his debut both Arsenal and Leeds fans were full of praise for him.

However, despite his bright start to life at Leeds, it’d still be a huge gamble to have him as their number one heading into the Premier League – he’s never played at such a level before.

United also have Kiko Casilla, but Phil Hay has recently predicted that he’ll be headed back to Spain this summer, and even if he didn’t leave there are still questions to be raised over whether or not he is good enough after high-profile mistakes against Wigan, Nottingham Forest and Brentford in recent times.

The fact of the matter is that Leeds need to go above and beyond the £5m they’re looking like spending on Meslier to find a solution to this problem position.

Having a good goalkeeper can be vital in keeping you in the top-flight, and as it stands United would be taking a huge risk if they went into next season with just Meslier and Casilla as their options.

