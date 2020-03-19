Leeds made the wrong call on Kent and Costa

Cast your mind back to the summer transfer window.

Many rumours circulated about Leeds United and not all of them were very credible.

Indeed, the likes of Dimitri Payet (Get French Football via TeamTalk) and Gianluigi Buffon (Daily Mail, via Corriere) were never likely to move to Elland Road, but one man we can be confident that Leeds were chasing was Ryan Kent.

Numerous reputable journalists reported that the Whites were after the then-Liverpool winger, but they didn’t end up securing his signature.

They were in the market for a few players at the time, and in the end, they opted to bring in Helder Costa while moving on from Kent, but that has proven to be the wrong decision.

The Portuguese winger hasn’t exactly lit up the Championship in the way you’d expect a £15m player to do so.

He’s contributed to just five goals in 37 appearances, averaging out to one contributed every 503.4 minutes.

Meanwhile, Kent cost Rangers less than half that amount, £7m, and he’s contributing to goals at a much better rate at a higher level.

No offence to the likes of Barnsley and Hull, but Feyenoord and Braga represent a tougher challenge and the fact that Kent has done the business against those two shows just what level he’s at.

Of course, there is more to being a winger in Bielsa’s system than just goals and assists, but Kent isn’t shy of doing the defensive dirty work averaging just 0.1 tackles per game fewer than Costa while also dribbling more than him.

For less than half the price, it has to be said that Kent would have been the better option this summer. Leeds may live to regret not pursuing him harder in years to come – the 23-year-old still has a long and hopefully prosperous career ahead of him.

