Leeds mustn’t pay £40m for Ben White

Ben White has arguably been Leeds’ Player of the Season.

The defender has started every single game for the Whites, and his impact at centre-back can’t be understated as the Whites have conceded the fewest goals of any team in the Championship.

His impressive performances have led to one pundit saying he’s just as good as England regular John Stones, and if you’ve watched him play this season it’s been impossible to not be left in awe of him.

Understandably, reports have circulated that United are interested in signing the 22-year-old on a permanent deal, but Alan Nixon has now revealed just how much they would have to pay to land him.

What’s the story then?

Nixon is often one of the key sources for transfer news at this time of year, and understandably, questions have been asked about White.

Watch Leeds United Videos With StreamFootball.tv Below

One social media user asked the journalist how much he thinks White is worth, and rather than answering that query, he went one better and revealed how much Brighton want for his services.

Brighton think he’s worth about 40. They’re not wrong. https://t.co/0tLZoJHSVO — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) July 16, 2020

Not worth it

White has been fantastic this season, but he only has one Championship season under his belt, and on top of that he’s never played a single minute in the top-flight.

£40m could land you a tried and tested player at that level, and while it may be worth the risk to spend £40m on White for a club that has spare cash just lying around, Leeds can’t afford to risk that amount on an unproven player even with the windfall that comes with being promoted.

1 of 25 What scoreline does this iconic Leeds image belong to? 3-2 4-3 2-0 3-1

Technically they probably could afford it, newly-promoted sides have spent over £100m after coming up in recent years, but Leeds have quite a thin squad as it is with £16m already spent on Helder Costa, and spending that much on White will hinder their chances of bolstering other areas of the squad that need improving.

Unfortunately, signing the 22-year-old permanently doesn’t look like a good idea at that price.