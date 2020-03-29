Carlos Corberan could replace Bielsa

Leeds fans won’t want to think of life without Marcelo Bielsa at the club, but the reality is that he’s turning 65 soon and he won’t be around forever.

The Whites will struggle to replace a manager once hailed as the greatest coach in the world, but depending on which way they want to go, they could already have his replacement at the club.

Indeed, Carlos Corberan has been learning the manager’s way, coaching the U23 side over the past 18 months with a similar philosophy to the Argentine’s.

Phil Hay has recently noted how similar the U23s style of play is to the first-team, and if Leeds want to continue to grow their club based around Bielsa’s legacy, then Corberan could be the perfect man to take up the mantle.

“He picks the 23s line-ups and a lot of that crop (and some 18s) work with the first team in training. If you watch the 23s you’ll notice that the style is very similar. It’s not an accident,” Hay stated.

Of course, Leeds may want to move away from Bielsa’s style once he departs, and they have reportedly been keen on Lee Bowyer as a replacement, but if the Argentine’s tactics work upon the Whites’ ascension to the Premier League, they may not want to veer too far from what they know works.

If they want to continue the Bielsa way, their best bet could be to look towards a man who has been coaching a team in that mould for two seasons at this point and working alongside the Argentine.

Fans wouldn’t be too adverse to the Spaniard succeeding the former Marseille boss, as they’ve previously picked him out as a future Leeds manager, and if he did take the reins you have to imagine he would do quite a decent job.

He’s not been managing the U23s unsuccessfully either, last season they were PDL champions, and he has them third in the table this season.

Leeds may not need to worry when Bielsa leaves – Corberan looks like a ready-made successor.

