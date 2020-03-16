Leeds would be in trouble if 1960s protocol is followed

There are so many questions still yet to be answered when it comes to football in England over the next few months.

The beautiful game has been suspended for the foreseeable future, and there will be no games played until at least after April 3rd when the powers that be will be considering their stance on the matter.

While this feels like unprecedented territory, we have been here before, although many of us won’t be able to remember it.

The 1962/63 season saw three months of football affected by one of the worst winters the UK has ever seen as ‘the big freeze’ gripped the nation.

Back then the FA solved the crisis by continuing the season as normal, but with the worst fixture congestion you’re likely to ever see.

Take that season’s eventual champions, Everton, as an example.

The Toffees played six games in 12 days during mid-April that term, and if the governing bodies choose to deal with the current situation with the same protocol that could lead to trouble for Leeds United.

While a number of squads self-isolate and take time off, United are still training as hard as ever, and we know how tough Marcelo Bielsa works his players, with Kalvin Phillips describing the famed murderball drill as the toughest session of his life.

The infamous burnout trend Bielsa’s teams face could affect United worse than ever if they’re forced to cram all their games in over a short period of time, and the Whites quite simply don’t have the required depth to stay competitive.

They have just three senior centre-backs in the squad, two out and out strikers in the shape of Jean-Kevin Augustin and Patrick Bamford while they only possess one recognised defensive midfielder – Phillips.

If fatigue affects the squad through this period, then the Whites’ promotion charge could be in serious trouble.

Leeds will have to be hoping that the higher-ups don’t use the same solution they did over 50 years ago.

