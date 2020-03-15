Leeds don’t deserve to be promoted by default

It’s fair to say that there is a bit of a crisis going on in English football at the moment.

Professional football has been suspended for the foreseeable future, and contingency plans are being drawn up based around how the conclusion of this season should be decided if we’re unable to start proceedings up again for quite some time.

We’ve seen reports stating that Liverpool are set to be handed the Premier League title, which is quite a logical step considering they’re 25 points clear of Manchester City.

A similar solution is reportedly being discussed where the Championship is concerned, as Football Insider state that Leeds and West Brom could both be promoted without playing another game.

However, it has to be argued that this decision would be nothing short of ludicrous, considering how quickly things can change in this division. With nine games to go, promotion isn’t close to being guaranteed for either of those teams, especially in Leeds’ case.

Just look at last season, the Yorkshire club picked up ten points from their final nine games, and if they went on another run like that, they’d certainly be in danger of being leapfrogged by one of the teams hunting them down.

United are more than capable of going on such a run this time around too – they won just one of their first seven games in 2020, and something similar now would be catastrophic. It would quite simply be unfair on the likes of Fulham, Nottingham Forest and Brentford if they took away the chance that Leeds may bottle it again.

The famous chant about falling apart again exists for a reason. Leeds have a history of messing things up when they get to the back end of seasons, and although they’re in a strong position to go up from here, it would be foolish for the key decision-makers to assume that they’re good enough value to send them up by default.

Promoting the Whites at this point would be a massive mistake from the powers that be, as history tells us that it’s never over until the fat lady sings when Leeds are concerned.

