Noel Whelan reveals why Victor Orta has a difficult job at Leeds

Speaking to Football Insider, Noel Whelan has revealed why he believes Victor Orta faces a difficult job at Leeds this summer.

What did he say?

After Angus Kinnear revealed that Orta has turned his attentions to “extending loan player contracts and retaining options for permanent signings beyond their original expiry date”, Whelan has suggested that the Spaniard will find it difficult to work under the current circumstances.

He said: “There’s going to be disappointments across the board at many, many clubs when it comes to players – they’re undecided on their future, other clubs don’t know if they can let a player go now.

“There’s going to be a lot more disappointment than we think right now because no one knows the future and how things are going to pan out after this.

“Everyone’s very uncertain – until the season’s probably finished and we have an idea of how everything’s going to play out, people can’t really make decisions and judgments right now.”

Unprecedented

Make no mistake about it, Orta will have his work cut out in terms of dealing with players who are already at the club like Jack Harrison and Ben White, and then also trying to weave his magic with new signings too.

Marcelo Bielsa will no doubt be keen on ensuring that the club’s current loanees are still a part of his first-team squad for the Championship run-in, and with promotion firmly within their grasp, it would be quite something if they let it slip because they had to wave goodbye to Harrison and White, amongst others.

Whether Orta can keep the Leeds squad in tact over these coming weeks may determine the Whites’ quest for Premier League football next season.