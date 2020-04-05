Leeds’ Mark Viduka swoop in 2000 a superb piece of business

Talk about getting value for money.

Part of the hugely memorable Leeds side in the early 2000s, Mark Viduka carved out an impressive career at Elland Road, and will surely go down as one of the club’s greatest ever pieces of business in the transfer market.

The Australian powerhouse signed for the Whites in a £6m deal in the summer of 2000 after it initially looked doubtful that the move would go through. Reports at the time claimed that the deal was in jeopardy following his initial work permit application being rejected by the Department for Education and Employment, but in the end, then Leeds chairman Peter Ridsdale got his man.

And what an excellent career Viduka enjoyed. In the 166 games that he played for the club, he scored a mammoth 72 times, and it was a four-year stay full of great memories both on an individual and team level too.

He was part of the side that reached the Champions League semi-finals and finished fourth in the Premier League, whilst his most memorable contribution, and arguably the game in which he will always be remembered by Leeds fans for, is his four-goal salvo in a 4-3 win over Liverpool.

All in all, Viduka’s goals means that he cost the Whites just £83.3k for every time he found the back of the net, and with Leeds fans now tearing their hair out at seeing Patrick Bamford toil in front of goal, it just puts into perspective how good the former was.

Ridsdale could quite easily have given up on signing Viduka once the first work permit was rejected, but he stuck to his guns, and kept faith in trying to get the Australian in. And all his hard work in doing so paid off big-time, with the striker leading the line with aplomb at Elland Road.

It may be two decades on, but the signing of Viduka will still live long in the memory of the most ardent of Leeds fans.

