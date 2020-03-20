Anguissa’s return could spell trouble for Leeds and WBA

Leeds and West Brom look favourites to be promoted to the Premier League, but they’re far from home and hosed yet.

There are still nine games of the season to go, and with Fulham just seven points behind Leeds, the top two still have to be looking over their shoulders.

Unfortunately for the current top two, the London club may soon become a lot stronger, and this ongoing football delay could throw a spanner into the works if and when football finally resumes.

Scott Parker’s side had to loan out some of their high-earners at the start of the season in order to cut the wage bill, but with the season potentially extending into the summer, one of those players could be back before the end of the campaign.

It was thought that Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa wouldn’t be back due to Villarreal’s option to buy him, but according to AS (via SportWitness), that now isn’t financially viable.

Therefore, Anguissa could return to Craven Cottage this summer, and with the height of the current pandemic predicted to be between 10-14 weeks away, he could still have a part to play in the Whites’ 2019/20 promotion push.

The Cameroon international’s performances last season would be enough to make Leeds and West Brom think they shouldn’t worry as he was named as one of the worst signings of the season, but he’s turned it up a notch this term.

This is a man averaging the fifth-most dribbles per game in La Liga, and it was previously reported that Real Madrid were looking at him as an alternative to Paul Pogba.

Anguissa back at Fulham could spell disaster for both Leeds and West Brom – he could add a new dynamic to Parker’s side that could see them make the step up to the next level.

Fulham’s £25m record signing may still have a say on how Leeds and West Brom’s seasons turn out.

In other news, this 2001 signing has to be considered amongst Leeds’ worst ever.