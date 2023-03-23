Leeds United are not looking to sign Weston McKennie on a permanent basis at this moment in time, according to 90min.

The Lowdown: McKennie at Leeds

McKennie arrived at Elland Road from Juventus late in the January window and was the club’s third and final senior addition alongside Max Wober and Georginio Rutter when Jesse Marsch was still in charge.

The 24-year-old joined on loan with an option to make a deal permanent in the summer and has gone on to make nine appearances for the Whites, seven of which have come as a starter.

He appears to have had a mixed start to life in Yorkshire, though, with WhoScored ranking the midfielder as Leeds’ 16th-best performer this season, averaging a match rating of 6.50/10 in the Premier League.

However, McKennie has also received praise in a Whites shirt, specifically against Fulham in the FA Cup, as Phil Hay admitted he was 'impressed’ with his ‘movement and interplay' midway through the first half, whereas Adam Pope described the midfielder as ‘excellent’ at half-time.

The Latest: Transfer stance

90min reporters Graeme Bailey and Jack Gallagher shared an update out of Leeds in the last 48 hours, claiming that Wilfried Gnonto is attracting interest from Italy and is open to a possible departure.

Juventus are one of the sides thought to be keen on Gnonto, with speculation over a possible swap deal involving McKennie. The reporters state that Leeds are not looking to keep hold of McKennie beyond the current campaign as of now, despite having a €33m (£26.8m) agreement to sign the player on a permanent basis.

The Verdict: Things can change…

Remaining in the Premier League will be key for Leeds should they change their mind on signing McKennie permanently, with relegation reportedly making a permanent transfer ‘financially impossible’.

McKennie may actually play a vital role over the coming months following an injury to Tyler Adams, which could ultimately have a major say on his future, with Javi Gracia going with the loanee and Marc Roca last time out against Wolves.

Therefore, you could argue that if McKennie stars over the coming months and helps keep the club in the top flight, Leeds may rethink their current stance on a full-time deal. It shouldn’t be ruled out entirely right now, but as if now, it looks as if those in the Elland Road boardroom are cautious of splashing big money on McKennie.