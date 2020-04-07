Leeds signing Ben White permanently must be Orta’s priority

With all the uncertainty hanging over football at the moment, it still isn’t entirely clear if Leeds’ promotion to the Premier League will be confirmed.

But if it does, and the Whites can get to concentrating on what their plans are for the summer transfer window, then Victor Orta’s priority surely has to be typing up a permanent deal for Ben White.

The centre-back has been on loan at Elland Road since joining from Brighton, and it’s fair to say he has enjoyed a very impressive campaign. He has been a virtual ever-present for Marcelo Bielsa’s side this season, making 40 appearances across all competitions, including completing the full 90 minutes in every single game in the Championship – a remarkable feat to say the least.

It’s therefore been no surprise that some Premier League big-hitters – most notably Champions League holders Liverpool – are reported to be interested in signing him this summer.

But whilst Leeds will naturally find it difficult to compete on the financial front with a team like the Reds, Orta really has to use his powers of persuasion to ensure White remains at Elland Road.

There will be no question that White stands a better chance of enjoying more regular first-team football at Leeds than at Anfield, and that in itself should be a major pulling point.

Earning Premier League promotion can often see teams decide to splash the cash on several players as they get giddy with all the money at their disposal – just look at the likes of Fulham and Aston Villa in the last couple of seasons.

Holding onto the core of the squad that served teams so well in the Championship often goes out of the window, and it’s a mistake that Orta simply cannot make this summer.

Can Leeds sign Ben White permanently this summer?

As per Whoscored, White has 7.05 average match rating in English football’s second tier this season, with only four other Leeds teammates faring better. He has been a key part of their success, and it’s exactly why Orta must pull out all the stops to ensure the £6.3m-rated ace is in their back-line for the next campaign too.

Meanwhile, Leeds may reignite their interest in this starlet this summer.