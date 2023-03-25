Leeds United youngster Lewis Bate looks set to miss the remainder of the season with Oxford United after undergoing surgery on his hand.

The Lowdown: Bate’s performances

The midfielder made the move to Elland Road back in 2021 from Chelsea and made four senior appearances for the Whites last season. He was sent out on loan to League One side Oxford United back in the summer and has made a positive impact, turning out on 35 appearances in all competitions.

The 20-year-old scored his first senior goal earlier this year and has been hailed by former manager Karl Robinson, who described Bate as a 'magician'.

“He’s one of the best I’ve worked with, and I mean that.

“The problem is we’ve got him so young, we’ll be watching him in three or four years’ time running games at the top level – I’m sure of that. The kid’s a magician.”

However, the player's season has now come to an early end due to injury, with Oxford battling to avoid relegation in the remaining nine games.

Oxford shared an update regarding Bate on their official website in the last 48 hours, confirming that the player has undergone an operation on his hand.

They say that he is likely to miss the remainder of the campaign, with manager Liam Manning describing it as ‘unfortunate but unavoidable’.

The Verdict: Bad news

Bate’s season appears to have come to an end which is of course bad news for everyone involved. However, he can look back on his first real season of senior football with pride, with the midfielder becoming a regular in the third tier.

As per WhoScored, Bate has been an all-action midfielder, ranking highly for tackles made and key passes completed per 90. He caught the eye of former manager Robinson and was also exposed to Premier League opposition in the FA Cup, impressing against Arsenal in a third-round tie.

It'll be interesting to see what Leeds decide to do with Bate next season, and it may depend on how the club fare on the pitch over the coming months.

Relegation to the Championship could open up a potential spot in the first-team, however, should the Whites remain in the Premier League, another loan deal could be on the cards, possibly in the second tier.