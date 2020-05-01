 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Leeds fans swoon over Liam Cooper

by Lewis Blain
2 minute read 1/5/2020 | 09:05am

Leeds United skipper Liam Cooper has sent a touching tribute to the late Trevor Cherry on Twitter after the legend sadly passed away earlier this week, and many supporters at Elland Road have been echoing their skipper’s words.

The former England and Whites captain made over 400 appearances for the west Yorkshire outfit and was part of the 1974 Championship-winning side.

Cooper himself is well on his way to cementing his name down in similar vein having played 190 times since joining the club back in 2014 from Chesterfield.

And at 28 years of age with the Premier League surely on the horizon, he could quite easily do exactly that, especially after leading the tributes on Twitter this week.

Last season, Cooper was named in the PFA and EFL Team of the Season, so he’s not just rated amongst those in west Yorkshire.

Given his role in steering the side towards ending that 16-year wait for top-flight football there’s a great chance he’s put up for such awards once again.

Here’s what fans have been saying about him…

