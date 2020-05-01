Leeds fans swoon over Liam Cooper

Leeds United skipper Liam Cooper has sent a touching tribute to the late Trevor Cherry on Twitter after the legend sadly passed away earlier this week, and many supporters at Elland Road have been echoing their skipper’s words.

Our thoughts are with Trevor’s family at this sad time. Heaven has gained another Leeds United Legend. May you Rest in Paradise 💙 https://t.co/MEJqhzC2eb — Liam Cooper 💙💛 (@LiamCooper__) April 29, 2020

The former England and Whites captain made over 400 appearances for the west Yorkshire outfit and was part of the 1974 Championship-winning side.

Cooper himself is well on his way to cementing his name down in similar vein having played 190 times since joining the club back in 2014 from Chesterfield.

And at 28 years of age with the Premier League surely on the horizon, he could quite easily do exactly that, especially after leading the tributes on Twitter this week.

Last season, Cooper was named in the PFA and EFL Team of the Season, so he’s not just rated amongst those in west Yorkshire.

Given his role in steering the side towards ending that 16-year wait for top-flight football there’s a great chance he’s put up for such awards once again.

Here’s what fans have been saying about him…

He's by far the best captain we've had in years. Not just playing wise but off the pitch he's spot on. — Shaun (@ShaunPK92) April 29, 2020

Nice words captain 💙💛 — JT1919💙💛 (@JohnmjtJt1919) April 29, 2020

Well said Coops 🤍💛💙 — Steve Curran 💙💛 (@curran_steve) April 29, 2020

Lovely tribute skipper 💙💛 — Steve Smith (@smithy2607) April 29, 2020

Perfectly put again, Skip. — Ted Atkinson 💙💛 (@tedatkinson) April 29, 2020

Nice words – you wear the armband well. — Arnie B (@arnie_booth) April 29, 2020

That armbands getting better and better on you coops, represent the club and fans so we’ll 👍👏 — 💙💛Wheels23 (@AlanWheels23) April 29, 2020

Well said skip💙💛 — lufcyorkshire (@daveorrodney) April 29, 2020

Nice thoughts and a fitting send off from the Leeds Family Rest in Peace Trevor MOT for ever — Black Wolf (@BlackWolvesAirs) April 30, 2020

RIP Trevor gone but never forgotten — michael byers (@darkripperck) April 30, 2020

