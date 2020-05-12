 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Submissions
Menu
Menu
  1. Home
  2. Leeds United News
Leeds fans debate ex-star Kemar Roofe

Leeds fans debate ex-star Kemar Roofe

by Lewis Blain lewisblainsport share
2 minute read 12/5/2020 | 06:43pm

Leeds United fans have been left torn by their former striker Kemar Roofe on social media this week after one account asked if they would have him back if the opportunity over arose.

The 27-year-old was sold to Belgian top-flight outfit Anderlecht in the summer for £7m after three seasons in west Yorkshire.

Would you take Kemar Roofe back if available?

100%

100%

NO!

NO!

Roofe has bagged seven goals in just 16 appearances for Vincent Kompany’s side this term before injury struck. He was well on track to surpass the 15 goals from 34 matches achieved in his final season at Elland Road.

However, despite being a goalscoring presence in attack for Marcelo Bielsa’s Whites side, the Englishman has divided opinion over whether or not he would be welcome back at the club.

The single toughest football logo quiz of all time…

World Class score: 95% | Expert score: 80% | Veteran score: 65% | Intermediate score: 45% | Amateur score: 30% | Try Again: 5%
1 of 20

Let's start off with an easy one, just to get that finger working...

Transfermarkt now value him at £4.05m, a vast decrease on the fee Anderlecht paid for him.

Some have deemed him not good enough for the Premier League whilst others are drooling over the thought of having Roofe back upfront.

Here’s what has been said…

AND in other news, Leeds fans are loving this footage of Barry Douglas

Article title: Leeds fans debate ex-star Kemar Roofe

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site:

 