Leeds fans debate ex-star Kemar Roofe

Leeds United fans have been left torn by their former striker Kemar Roofe on social media this week after one account asked if they would have him back if the opportunity over arose.

The 27-year-old was sold to Belgian top-flight outfit Anderlecht in the summer for £7m after three seasons in west Yorkshire.

Would you take Kemar Roofe back if available?

100% Vote NO! Vote

Roofe has bagged seven goals in just 16 appearances for Vincent Kompany’s side this term before injury struck. He was well on track to surpass the 15 goals from 34 matches achieved in his final season at Elland Road.

However, despite being a goalscoring presence in attack for Marcelo Bielsa’s Whites side, the Englishman has divided opinion over whether or not he would be welcome back at the club.

Transfermarkt now value him at £4.05m, a vast decrease on the fee Anderlecht paid for him.

Some have deemed him not good enough for the Premier League whilst others are drooling over the thought of having Roofe back upfront.

Here’s what has been said…

I will even break lockdown to go and collect him if it helps — dαvє (wimpy) 💙💛 (@clements_lufc) May 11, 2020

Yeah we let him go for £7m and lost it in loan deals. Prone to a knock but was looking a different animal under MB and would have probably 20 already this season no danger. Rooooooooofeeee https://t.co/3UjDwljJ64 — Jordan Matthew (@_JordanMatthew) May 11, 2020

In a heartbeat,just imagine how many goals he would score in our team. In my eyes he would always be welcomed with open arms!! #MOT 💙💛 https://t.co/vBIovluwaQ — King Pablo 👌🏼💙 #MOT (@PabloH1919) May 12, 2020

It depends on our situation, I normally adopt the “never go back” stance 99% of the time but tbf we would do well to find a centre forward who fits into Bielsa’s system like Roofe did last season. Work rate, pace, runs the channels and with a run of games scores goals regularly. https://t.co/Ag5ddBH3cO — Oscar (@OscarMarrio) May 11, 2020

Heart yes, head No. Wanted to leave and hes always broken. https://t.co/zxl0ujOxHH — Einhorn_Is_Finkle (@Batley_White) May 11, 2020

In a heart beat — sophiewelshyyy (@SophieWelsh16) May 11, 2020

Yep. I’d have even taken Lasogga back this year 😂 — Luke Stenchion (@LukeStenchion) May 11, 2020

Wasn’t good enough for championship can’t imagine why anyone would think he could handle the prem. — hirstyleeds🇦🇷 (@bielsa_ball) May 11, 2020

As it stands I’d take Tomas Brolin back (as he is now) if it meant I could watch Leeds play again sometime soon!! — Andy Moran (@Coradomoz) May 11, 2020

NO. Overrated — Marc Clarey (@clarey_marc) May 11, 2020

Yes! Not tying him down to better deal was a huge mistake. Feel like he would have been even better in a second season under bielsa also — Harry Waugh (@HarryWaugh_) May 11, 2020

Lad didn’t want to leave he just wanted a better contract, back-hander and brown envelope central for the deal to go Anderlecht.

I’d have him back tomorrow, he’d have bagged nearly 30 goals already this season if he stayed fit — Joey B Eddison 💙💛 (@JBEddison) May 11, 2020

I think a fully for Roberts is a better player than a fully fit Roofe…so no. — …………!! (@AndyBulleyment) May 11, 2020

In a heart beat at the minute — LUFC Nath (@NateLufc) May 12, 2020

Much as I liked him, kiss the badge of @LUFC one minute then the badge of Anderlecht the next? No thanks. Hate this kind of fake loyalty. — Nick Davis (@NickDavis_18) May 12, 2020

Yes without a doubt love Roofe!! — Davidson (@BigShilly) May 12, 2020

