Leeds fans furious at Villa CEO’s relegation comments

Leeds United supporters have been left absolutely fuming by one Premier League club’s stance over how the current season should end.

Aston Villa CEO Christian Purslow confirmed rumours to talkSPORT on Wednesday morning that they would try to block any rule changes that make it harder for them to defy relegation this term.

“The risk of relegation is probably a £200million catastrophe for any club.” “Every club has to protect its own financial position and they’re different.”#AVFC CEO Christian Purslow says the club won’t agree to rule changes that make it harder for them to stay up. pic.twitter.com/NTPK6DyaDt — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) May 6, 2020

One possible route to finishing the season is playing at neutral venues across the country, but some clubs would only agree to that if relegation was off the table – potentially meaning there would be no promotion into the top-flight as a result.

So, this undoubtedly impacts the Whites and their chances of ending a 16-year wait for Premier League football at Elland Road.

Marcelo Bielsa has steered his side to first place in the standings with only nine games remaining. They also hold a seven-point advantage to those in the playoff positions. Only West Brom have been their major challengers to the title all season, too.

Clearly, many Leeds supporters disagree with Purslow’s remarks, here’s what has been said…

Classic villa 😂😂😂 Kodja fakes an injury, Leeds give a goal back but as soon as relegation is on the line fair play goes out the window 🙈 joke of a club #AVFC #LUFC #MOT #EFL — Ross (@Ross_Tho1992) May 6, 2020

Football needs to get real… If you run your own business you have a duty of care to employees but that is to ALL employees not just the starts — Andrew Stevens (@roostevens) May 6, 2020

And of course the shortfall of money in most clubs is exaggerated by the fact that they run their business at a loss… and through choice!!

How is that sustainable?? what other industry has businesses deliberately running at a loss!?? — Mr P… MBE 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 💙💛⚽🎱 (@lordofmymanor) May 6, 2020

The state of that club 😂 — Jack Hill (@jack_hill567) May 6, 2020

Maybe you shouldn’t have invested 100m in average foreign players? — ً (@tomIufc) May 6, 2020

4th worst home record in the league — Rod (@lufcrumham) May 6, 2020

So it’s not about safety.. Mmm it’s about home advantage.. Make your mind up… — GARFORTH WHITES WAKEY 1970💛💙💛 (@mmwgreen) May 6, 2020

Why are Villa the only club in the bottom 6 being asked to play in neutral venues? Such an unfair advantage that the other 5 get to play at home — Andrew McKeeman (@TennisLeedsNI) May 6, 2020

4 home wins, isn’t it? 😂😂😂 Guess it is better than their 2 away wins. — Glenn Wood (@sleepyzoid) May 6, 2020

Down you go Purslow. — Carll Light (@Cfbhfdcvjgf) May 6, 2020

Surely all 6 teams are in same boat so how is this not about greed and looking for a free pass from relegation? — Ed (@NuttallEdward) May 6, 2020

Total nonsense. It’s one thing to be so greedy and self interested, it’s even worse trying to make up a load of pathetic excuses to try and justify it. The “loss of home advantage” is the same for all teams. It’s not washing with anyone — Chris Delaney 💙💛 (@ChrisGoEco) May 6, 2020



