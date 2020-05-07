 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Leeds fans furious at Villa CEO's relegation comments

by Lewis Blain lewisblainsport share
2 minute read 7/5/2020 | 09:03am

Leeds United supporters have been left absolutely fuming by one Premier League club’s stance over how the current season should end.

Aston Villa CEO Christian Purslow confirmed rumours to talkSPORT on Wednesday morning that they would try to block any rule changes that make it harder for them to defy relegation this term.

One possible route to finishing the season is playing at neutral venues across the country, but some clubs would only agree to that if relegation was off the table – potentially meaning there would be no promotion into the top-flight as a result.

So, this undoubtedly impacts the Whites and their chances of ending a 16-year wait for Premier League football at Elland Road.

Marcelo Bielsa has steered his side to first place in the standings with only nine games remaining. They also hold a seven-point advantage to those in the playoff positions. Only West Brom have been their major challengers to the title all season, too.

Clearly, many Leeds supporters disagree with Purslow’s remarks, here’s what has been said…


AND in other news, Phil Hay responds to Leeds question on the Championship resuming…

