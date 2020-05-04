 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Leeds fans want Illan Meslier as their number one, not Joe Hart

by Lewis Blain lewisblainsport share
2 minute read 4/5/2020 | 07:15pm

Leeds United fans have been discussing the future of their goalkeeper position this week after fresh reports emerged linking them with a new shot-stopper.

Marcelo Bielsa began the season opting for Kiko Casilla between the sticks until he picked up an eight-game ban for racial abuse, which has handed an opportunity to Lorient loanee Illan Meslier, who impressed in his only appearances beforehand – an FA Cup outing against Arsenal.

It’s thought that the club are willing to splash £5m to make the temporary switch permanent, but that hasn’t stopped new speculation over the number one spot.

According to Football Insider, former Man City keeper Joe Hart would be willing to take a pay cut to join the west Yorkshire outfit in the top-flight.

Who should be Leeds' first-choice GK?

Kiko Casilla

Joe Hart

Illan Meslier

Other...

The 33-year-old’s £70k-per-week contract at Burnley expires at the end of the season, so he will be available on a free transfer this summer.

However, it is Meslier who many at Elland Road are demanding – not Hart, not Casilla.

Here’s what has been said…

