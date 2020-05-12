Leeds fans are loving this footage of Barry Douglas

Leeds United’s promotion push has been put on hold for several months now with no real sign over whether or not the Championship will even resume to conclude the season, but left-back Barry Douglas has put a smile on the faces of some supporters this week after footage emerged on social media.

Something to cheer you up Barry Douglas playing hogwarts with his son is simply the best thing ever #lufc pic.twitter.com/tfvAToljVd — Barney V2 (@barney___21) May 10, 2020

Marcelo Bielsa’s squad were one of the last teams to put an end to training when the pandemic first hit the country, and whilst they are no doubt being put under the Argentine’s strict fitness regimes, they are still clearly enjoying time with their families.

Douglas is a player who fans have rarely seen this campaign – he’s featured in just 13 matches for a total of 615 minutes this campaign, via Transfermarkt.

Earlier this year, Football Insider reported that the 30-year-old could be let go this summer with the club looking to move on from him after slipping down the pecking order at left-back.

Here’s how fans have been reacting to the footage on Twitter…

His instagram stories actually give me life, the cutest little family he’s got 💕🤗 https://t.co/drR1QdoYE3 — Gabriel (@bethgabriel_) May 10, 2020

Poor offence to be fair. He used a levitating spell when he should have gone straight in with either the Cruciatus curse or a full on Bielsa style Avada Kedavra. — Ben Wykman (@BenFromLeeds10) May 10, 2020

It put a right smile on my face seeing this. He’s a great bloke isn’t he — Barney V2 (@barney___21) May 10, 2020

Love it Barney ! One of my fave insta accounts 👍🏻 — Rick Hartley 🏃🚴⚽️ 💛💙 (@RickHartley64) May 10, 2020

Needs to be careful moving like that, he’s made of glass 😂 — Macca (@bigmacca199) May 10, 2020

Wonderful xx 😘 — teenyc (@thepennycott) May 10, 2020

@barrydouglas03 is a legend met the bloke and he is a top man — LUFC 82 (@82Lufc) May 10, 2020

waiting for him to pull up with a tight hamstring — Martin Cooney (@Cooney9Martin) May 10, 2020

Awesome 👏 — AMC Angel (@AMCAngel2) May 11, 2020

