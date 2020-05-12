 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Leeds fans are loving this footage of Barry Douglas

by Lewis Blain lewisblainsport share
2 minute read 12/5/2020 | 10:00am

Leeds United’s promotion push has been put on hold for several months now with no real sign over whether or not the Championship will even resume to conclude the season, but left-back Barry Douglas has put a smile on the faces of some supporters this week after footage emerged on social media.

Marcelo Bielsa’s squad were one of the last teams to put an end to training when the pandemic first hit the country, and whilst they are no doubt being put under the Argentine’s strict fitness regimes, they are still clearly enjoying time with their families.

Douglas is a player who fans have rarely seen this campaign – he’s featured in just 13 matches for a total of 615 minutes this campaign, via Transfermarkt.

Earlier this year, Football Insider reported that the 30-year-old could be let go this summer with the club looking to move on from him after slipping down the pecking order at left-back.

Here’s how fans have been reacting to the footage on Twitter…

