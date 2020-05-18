 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Submissions
Menu
Menu
  1. Home
  2. Leeds United News
Leeds fans react as Marcelo Bielsa image emerges

Leeds fans react as Marcelo Bielsa image emerges

by Lewis Blain lewisblainsport share
2 minute read 18/5/2020 | 12:10pm

Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa is quite the cult figure in west Yorkshire after two years in charge of the Championship giants which is quite understandable as he appears to be the man to guide them back to the promised land after a 16-year absence.

One word to describe Marcelo Bielsa?

Legend

Legend

Pioneer

Pioneer

Amazing

Amazing

Hero

Hero

This week an image has emerged on social media after one supporter spotted the wild Argentine out and about. Both the fan and Bielsa adhered to social distancing measures as they posed for a quick picture.

The Whites are currently sat top of the standings, holding a seven-point cushion to those dreaded playoff positions, and with only nine games still to play, the side are comfortably favourites to secure automatic promotion.

But that all depends on the season resuming, and if it doesn’t, how the EFL and Premier League agree to teams changing divisions.

Calling all EFL experts: Can you get full marks on this stadiums quiz?

1 of 15

Can you name the stadium?

It’s quite murky territory at the minute, though it would be a travesty if Leeds aren’t a top-flight club considering their impressive season.

The 64-year-old has been a catalyst in transforming the club and you’d struggle to find anyone near Elland Road that didn’t absolutely love him as seen by the following reactions…

AND in other news, Rangers tipped to make move for Leeds flop…

Article title: Leeds fans react as Marcelo Bielsa image emerges

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site:

 