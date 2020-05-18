Leeds fans react as Marcelo Bielsa image emerges

Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa is quite the cult figure in west Yorkshire after two years in charge of the Championship giants which is quite understandable as he appears to be the man to guide them back to the promised land after a 16-year absence.

One word to describe Marcelo Bielsa?

Legend Vote Pioneer Vote Amazing Vote Hero Vote

This week an image has emerged on social media after one supporter spotted the wild Argentine out and about. Both the fan and Bielsa adhered to social distancing measures as they posed for a quick picture.

Fantastic to meet Marcelo Bielsa today. (don’t worry I kept 2 metres away) His face doesn’t show it but he was more than happy to stop for a photo. He wished me well and I thanked

him for all his hard work at @LUFC. Wish I could of shook the mans hand. #MOT 💙💛🤍 pic.twitter.com/0EWrskn3Q0 — Ignite Sports Coaching (@ignitesportsco) May 17, 2020

The Whites are currently sat top of the standings, holding a seven-point cushion to those dreaded playoff positions, and with only nine games still to play, the side are comfortably favourites to secure automatic promotion.

But that all depends on the season resuming, and if it doesn’t, how the EFL and Premier League agree to teams changing divisions.

Calling all EFL experts: Can you get full marks on this stadiums quiz?

1 of 15 Can you name the stadium? Deepdale Stadium MK The Hawthorns Craven Cottage

It’s quite murky territory at the minute, though it would be a travesty if Leeds aren’t a top-flight club considering their impressive season.

The 64-year-old has been a catalyst in transforming the club and you’d struggle to find anyone near Elland Road that didn’t absolutely love him as seen by the following reactions…

Miss him more than my wife — Mark Mortimer (@morti59) May 17, 2020

Brilliant photo! What a hat too — Super_Leeds_MOT🇬🇧🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏴‍☠️🍻🥂 (@SuperLeedsUtd5) May 17, 2020

Legend! — Joe Catling (@JoeCatling19) May 17, 2020

What a man amazing photo 💛💙 — stephen byrne 💛💙 (@Superleeds1Mot) May 17, 2020

This has made me a bit tearful! — 💛 Steph💙 (@Leeds_ex_teach) May 17, 2020

Top class — Jonathan Powell (@jpowell100) May 17, 2020

Class act class man ✊✊✊✊MOT — fredchapman46 (@fredchapman46) May 17, 2020

Anyone else feeling emotional? — Tim Schofield (@jonesonenil) May 17, 2020

Made me so emotional. Love this man he’s a different class! — Mandy Cooper (@Mandy66742038) May 17, 2020

AND in other news, Rangers tipped to make move for Leeds flop…