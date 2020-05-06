 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Submissions
Menu
Menu
  1. Home
  2. Leeds United News
Leeds fans flock to Phil Hay's tweet

Leeds fans flock to Phil Hay’s tweet

by Lewis Blain lewisblainsport share
2 minute read 6/5/2020 | 05:32pm

Leeds United fans have flocked to one of Phil Hay’s tweets this week after he shared an emerging story from his employers, The Athletic.

The piece in question is by David Ornstein and involves club medics warning the Premier League that they believe a return to football isn’t safe whatsoever, and this obviously will have the same effect to Championship clubs such as the Whites.

The single toughest football logo quiz of all time…

World Class score: 95% | Expert score: 80% | Veteran score: 65% | Intermediate score: 45% | Amateur score: 30% | Try Again: 5%
1 of 20

Let's start off with an easy one, just to get that finger working...

He claims that doctors have written to the top-flight seeking urgent answers and raising concerns surrounding any comeback to match action.

With Leeds’ promotion chances hanging in the balance, much of the Elland Road faithful have chimed in with their thoughts on the matter.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side currently sit top of the Championship standings, holding a seven-point cushion over those in the playoff positions and had looked like ending their 16-year absence from England’s elite division.

The EFL have constantly maintained that they would like to resume the season when it is safe to do so, but time appears to be running out after Rick Parry’s deadline of the end of July.

Should the season be declared over now?

Yes!

Yes!

No!

No!

It remains to be seen if football will continue – and whether or not Leeds will be promoted.

Here’s what fans have been saying…

AND in other news, Leeds fans go berserk over Graham Smyth claim

Article title: Leeds fans flock to Phil Hay’s tweet

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site:

 