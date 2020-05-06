Leeds fans flock to Phil Hay’s tweet

Leeds United fans have flocked to one of Phil Hay’s tweets this week after he shared an emerging story from his employers, The Athletic.

The piece in question is by David Ornstein and involves club medics warning the Premier League that they believe a return to football isn’t safe whatsoever, and this obviously will have the same effect to Championship clubs such as the Whites.

The single toughest football logo quiz of all time…

World Class score: 95% | Expert score: 80% | Veteran score: 65% | Intermediate score: 45% | Amateur score: 30% | Try Again: 5%

1 of 20 Let's start off with an easy one, just to get that finger working... Aston Villa West Ham Scunthorpe Burnley

He claims that doctors have written to the top-flight seeking urgent answers and raising concerns surrounding any comeback to match action.

With Leeds’ promotion chances hanging in the balance, much of the Elland Road faithful have chimed in with their thoughts on the matter.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side currently sit top of the Championship standings, holding a seven-point cushion over those in the playoff positions and had looked like ending their 16-year absence from England’s elite division.

The EFL have constantly maintained that they would like to resume the season when it is safe to do so, but time appears to be running out after Rick Parry’s deadline of the end of July.

Should the season be declared over now?

Yes! Vote No! Vote

It remains to be seen if football will continue – and whether or not Leeds will be promoted.

Here’s what fans have been saying…

Finish all the Premier League games and declare the Championship finished via PPG. This is the only possible solution imo — Dan (@lufc_dan) May 5, 2020

This is why they need to hurry up and make a decision. Too many people having a say and putting things into peoples heads. — Matt Ski (@dzialowskimatt) May 5, 2020

Surely PPG is the only fair option ? Can’t see how it’s a debate tbh — eddieleeds 💙💛 (@eddieleeds1) May 5, 2020

Its ridiculous my working team hasn’t stopped working since this began we put things in place to protect best as possible and get on with it, you cant tell me that football teams in the prem and wven champ, don’t have the resources to make it “as safe as possible” there will — ON ON ON!! 💙💛 (@scotttownend2) May 5, 2020

That’s that then. There won’t be any more football in the UK this year. A damning article that puts any question of resumption into perspective. 1) This season should finish next year. Cancel 20/21 altogether.

2) devastating for so many EFL clubs. How will small clubs cope?! — James Somers (@JSomers90) May 5, 2020

😬 fighting a losing battle in the time frames they want to do this. France aimed for September… that’s probably more realistic — Dirty Leeds ¡Carajo! (@DirtyLeedsFC) May 5, 2020

End the season NOW — Mike (@Mike69846200) May 5, 2020

its bizarre that its ok for many other businesses to be open…but not footballers? — Halloween Jack (@halloweenjack01) May 5, 2020

Getting well fed up of reading nonsense everyday 😂 just end the season PPG — Liam R (@lamar2k19) May 5, 2020

End the season now on PPG. 3 up and 3 down. Sack off the euros. Start the new season in January when it’s safe to do so. Season will then fall in line with World Cup dates — Lee.ds (@anyoldsport) May 5, 2020

Honestly this is absolutely laughable. Here’s the thing (overpaid Premier league players and medics), get on with it, get out of the way or disband the league and lose your undeserved wealth. — John E. Jay (@JohnEJay6) May 5, 2020

AND in other news, Leeds fans go berserk over Graham Smyth claim…