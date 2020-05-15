Leeds fans debate Tyler Roberts’ PL credentials

Leeds United may not be a Premier League outfit just yet, but fans on social media have been debating the prospects of one player in the top-flight next season.

Supporters were asked on Twitter whether they’d keep or loan out young forward Tyler Roberts after a bit-part campaign this term.

Tyler Roberts in the Premier League?

The 21-year-old has featured 14 times in the Championship for a total of just 492 minutes, that’s an average of 35 minutes per game. He’s bagged three goals, including a quickfire brace against Hull City as a substitute.

Injuries have curtailed his progress somewhat but many at Elland Road clearly think they have a potential star on their hands should he be able to keep fit.

Transfermarkt currently value him at £3.24m whilst he’s managed to pick up six caps for his national side, Wales.

Primarily a centre-forward, Roberts may have to sit behind both Patrick Bamford and Jean-Kevin Augustin – if they actually earn promotion to the top-flight – but his versatility to play anywhere along the front three could open up further possibilities.

Here’s what the United faithful have said about him…

Tyler has Premiership quality, l don’t think that’s in doubt so I’m surprised that this question has been raised? However, his fitness is a concern because he’s been plagued with injuries ever since he joined us. Loaning him out won’t help him, or us with regard to his fitness. — Phil B 🇮🇨+🦁🦁🦁 (@LUSCarborough) May 15, 2020

Worth keeping. If fit is a potential star. — Adrian Hudson 💙💛 (@AdeHudson) May 14, 2020

Definitely keep him. If we can keep him fit he’s the solution to a lot of our problems up front. Insanely underrated due to lack of game time. — Robert Hardy 💙💛 (@mightywrites) May 14, 2020

I feel a Roberts will be massive for us. A world class talent if we keep him fit. Even during his injuries he as got stronger. We paid a lot of money for such a young lad a lot more to come — SuperLUFC (@dansfootprints) May 15, 2020

Keep. He gives us a bit of something else. The lads a beast, he’s my neighbour and he’s always out running round and about. — Owen Johnson (@ozylufc) May 14, 2020

Keep he’s young with bags of potential we are yet to see the best of him — Paul.riches (@Paulriches14) May 14, 2020

Keep for sure, class player — 🇬🇧Paul Brace 🇬🇧 (@paulbrace66) May 14, 2020

Yes he’s very talented, needs to stay fit though. — JT1919💙💛 (@JohnmjtJt1919) May 14, 2020

Massive potential. Lad just needs to stay fit. — Joel Ashley (@JoelAshley1992) May 14, 2020

Definitely keep him. He’s absolute class and will get better and better once he’s clear of his injuries. — Craig Morton (@crgmor) May 14, 2020

Loan Roberts out is this a joke this lad as some right potential orta found something special scouting him — LUFC 82 (@82Lufc) May 15, 2020

Definitely keep him, lad has got unbelievable talent 🔥🔥 — Jack Snowden (@JackSnowden18) May 15, 2020

Keep him. Game changer…… — Marchin0n2getha 💛💙⚽️ (@Jon9156) May 14, 2020

