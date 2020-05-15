 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Leeds fans debate Tyler Roberts' PL credentials

by Lewis Blain lewisblainsport share
2 minute read 15/5/2020 | 05:16pm

Leeds United may not be a Premier League outfit just yet, but fans on social media have been debating the prospects of one player in the top-flight next season.

Supporters were asked on Twitter whether they’d keep or loan out young forward Tyler Roberts after a bit-part campaign this term.

The 21-year-old has featured 14 times in the Championship for a total of just 492 minutes, that’s an average of 35 minutes per game. He’s bagged three goals, including a quickfire brace against Hull City as a substitute.

Injuries have curtailed his progress somewhat but many at Elland Road clearly think they have a potential star on their hands should he be able to keep fit.

Transfermarkt currently value him at £3.24m whilst he’s managed to pick up six caps for his national side, Wales.

Primarily a centre-forward, Roberts may have to sit behind both Patrick Bamford and Jean-Kevin Augustin – if they actually earn promotion to the top-flight – but his versatility to play anywhere along the front three could open up further possibilities.

Here’s what the United faithful have said about him…

